Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Schedule, Date, Live Stream Details

Following one of the greatest season openers at Bahrain, the next stop for F1 is the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. The Bahrain Grand Prix featured one of the most exciting races in a long time as fans finally got to see a glimpse of two constructors fighting it out for the win. Although Max Verstappen did not win for Red Bull, he certainly provided a scare to Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes, who have dominated the past seven seasons.

Fans will hope to see a similar spectacle this weekend at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. The race is set to take place at the Imola Circuit in Italy from April 16-18. Here is the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix schedule and details of where to watch Emilia Romagna Grand Prix live in India.

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix schedule: Where to watch Emilia Romagna Grand Prix live stream in India?

Fans in India can watch the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix live on the Star Sports network. The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP. Live updates of the practice and qualifying sessions, and the race can be found on the social media of F1 and the respected teams. Meanwhile, the specific Emilia Romagna Grand Prix time and channels for the practice, qualifying and race are mentioned below.

Free Practice 1: 2:30-3:30 PM IST on Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD

Free Practice 2: 7:00-7:30 PM IST on Star Sports 3 SD

Free Practice 3: 2:30-3:30 PM IST on Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD

Qualifying: 6:30-7:30 PM IST on Star Sports 2 SD/HD

Race: 6:30-8:30 PM IST on Star Sports 3 SD

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix time revised due to Prince Philip funeral

The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix time was revised to honour the funeral of Prince Philip, who sadly passed away last week. The funeral is set to take place at St George's Chapel at Windsor at 3:00 PM BST (4:00 PM local time or 7:30 PM IST). Moreover, as a way of paying their respects, F1 has also planned a minute's silence prior to qualifying.

F1 2021 schedule

The F1 2021 schedule has the most number of races (23) in an F1 season. After the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, the action moves to the Portuguese Grand Prix (30 April-2 May) followed by the Spanish Grand Prix a week later. Fans can view the entire F1 2021 schedule on the official Formula 1 page.