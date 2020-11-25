Emiliano Sordi Spends $1 Million Prize Money To Feed The Hungry In Argentina

The threat of the coronavirus pandemic continues to loom large and many have suffered due to the strict regulations and lockdowns as governments look to combat the health crisis. Argentina is one of the worst affected countries and its economy has, as a consequence, taken a massive hit during the lockdown. With people struggling to make ends meet, MMA star Emiliano Sordi has made a whopping contribution by providing people in the country with free meals.

Also Read: Dana White’s Priceless Reaction On Absurd Tyson Vs Jones Rule: 'There's No Knockouts?'

Emiliano Sordi prize money donation: MMA star donates $1 million to help feed people

Appearing on the Hablemos MMA podcast, Emiliano Sordi revealed that he had donated the entirety of his $1 million prize money to ensure that people in his hometown, Rio Cuarto, do not go hungry. The 29-year-old said that the situation was very bad in Argentina due to the pandemic and he felt compelled to help the ones in need. Sordi mentioned that during the quarantine, a few times they were allowed to leave during the week and used special permits to give out food.

Also Read: Jon Jones Shows Off New 240lbs Physique Amidst Bulking Up For UFC Heavyweight Debut

The Argentine MMA star said that he started with feeding 300 people but the number steadily rose to 3,000 showcasing the 'ugly' situation the pandemic had left families in. The 29-year-old revealed that he did not enjoy any part of his $1 million prize money as he was locked up home and refrained from buying anything. Emiliano Sordi and his friends would cook for hours at a time at the clubhouse in his neighbourhood before packing and loading the food in trucks for distribution.

Also Read: Mike Tyson Swings At Floyd Mayweather But He Doesn't Even Flinch In Epic Throwback Video

The MMA star said that it 'broke his soul' to see children who told them they had not eaten in days which increased his desire to continue helping them. The 29-year-old revealed that he put his own money into the initiative and never asked for money from any organization, much less the state. 'He-Man' further added that the investment gave him satisfaction at the end of the day but said there are plenty of people in Argentina who need help and are in rough conditions.

Also Read: Khabib Nurmagomedov Has NO Plans To Continue Fighting, Wants To “tend To His Farm”

The lockdown also affected Emiliano Sordi on a professional level as he weighed almost 265 pounds - 60 more than his usual competing level. The 29-year-old trains at Alliance MMA in San Diego but has been unable to travel to the US amidst the travel restrictions.

However, with restrictions now easing up in Argentina, Sordi is back in shape and has been able to resume training. The He-Man is hopeful of travelling to the US in mid-December to begin his training for the 2021 PFL light heavyweight season, which is set to take place in the spring in Las Vegas.

(Image Courtesy: Emiliano Sordi Twitter)