Emmanuel Sanders Saints Deal To Be Confirmed After Wide Man Turns Down Cowboys And Packers

Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders has reportedly agreed to a two-year deal with the New Orleans Saints. Emmanuel Sanders, who reached the Super Bowl 25 with San Francisco 49ers, himself confirmed his move to the Saints, per NFL insider Josina Anderson.

WR Emmanuel Sanders just text it's a 2 year deal to New Orleans. https://t.co/UEGqLNujQh — ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 21, 2020

Emmanuel Sanders Saints move details

Subsequently, multiple reports shed further light on his latest two-year deal with the Saints stating Emmanuel Sanders agreed to a $16 million contract with New Orleans that could go up to $19 million including added bonuses.

Former 49ers’ WR Emmanuel Sanders reached agreement on a two-year, $16 milloon deal with worth up to $19 million the New Orleans Saints, per source. https://t.co/01akLF17C3 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 21, 2020

Emmanuel Sanders Saints Wide Receivers: Emmanuel Sanders turns down Cowboys and Packers

Since deciding to leave the 49ers, it is reported that Sanders garnered interests from some of the top teams in the National Football Conference. Two of the teams who were most interested in Sanders were Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers. Sanders reportedly spoke to both the teams but eventually turned them down before agreeing to a move to New Orleans.

Emmanuel Sanders Saints: Emmanuel Sanders highlights

Despite being at the wrong side of 30, Emmanuel Sanders has shown that he still possesses the skills to be an excellent wide man. Sanders started the previous season with the Denver Broncos before heading to the 49ers during the midseason. Filling the wide role for the Broncos and the 49ers, Sanders combined for 66 receptions, 869 receiving yards and five touchdowns in the 2019/20 NFL season.

WR Emmanuel Sanders — Averaged 13.94 YPC with SF in ‘19.



Veteran route runner. Slot ability. Sets-up man defenders to separate/create leverage. Can find open windows vs. zone coverage.



Best FA fits — SF, NO, DAL, TAM@NFLMatchup pic.twitter.com/odOB1q4zew — Matt Bowen (@MattBowen41) March 20, 2020

Emmanuel Sanders Saints wide receivers and Emmanuel Sanders 40 time

The explosive receiver is still known for 4.41 seconds 40-yard dash time. A three-time 1,000-yard receiver, two-time Pro Bowler and a one-time Super Bowl champion, Emmanuel Sanders is expected to slot right into a starting wide role alongside start wide man Michael Thomas.

With veteran quarterback Drew Brees leading the pack, the New Orleans offence could possibly be one of the best ahead of the start of the 2020/21 NFL season.

