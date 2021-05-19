ERD Vs FTC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Hungarian Women’s Handball League Preview

ERD Noi Kezilabda (ERD) will go up against FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria (FTC) in the upcoming match of the ongoing Hungarian Women’s Handball League on Wednesday, May 19 at 6 PM local time (9:30 PM IST). The game will be played at the ERD Arena in ERD, Hungary. Here is our ERD vs FTC Dream11 prediction and ERD vs FTC Dream11 team.

ERD vs FTC Dream11 prediction: ERD vs FTC team and preview

FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria are currently leading the Hungarian Women’s Handball League standings with 42 points. Angela Malestein and team have played 22 games so far in the tournament, winning 21 and losing only one. ERD Noi Kezilabda, on the other hand, are at the ninth spot of the table with 14 points and a win-loss record of 6-14 (2 draws).

FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria are fan favourites going into the clash but are expected to get a tough competition from ERD Noi Kezilabda. ERD fans have huge expectations from Rebeka Gyorkos, Kitti Szabo and Sara Paroczy, while FTC would want Blanka Biro, Katrin Klujber and Angela Malestein to shine.

ERD vs FTC live: ERD vs FTC Dream11 team and schedule

Hungary date and time: Wednesday, May 19 at 6 PM

India date and time: Wednesday, May 19 at 9:30 PM

Venue: ERD Arena, ERD, Hungary

ERD vs FTC Squad

ERD Noi Kezilabda squad

Rebeka Gyorkos, Alexandra Gyorffy, Mercedesz Kiss-Walfisch, Kitti Szabo, Noemi Mod, Barbara Kopecz, Mariann Koka, Gabriella Landi, Dora Horvath, Sara Reizinger, Bozsana Fekete, Sara Paroczy, Reka Kiraly, Barbara Kovacs, Dana Abilda, Reka Sztankovics, Lilla Csaki, Kiss Dorottya Zsofia, Laura Mezes, Luca Zsiboras

FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria squad

Noemi Hafra, Angela Malestein, Katrin Klujber, Greta Marton, Nadine Schatzl, Aniko Kovacsics, Emily Bolk, Julia Behnke, Alicia Stolle, Blanka Biro, Nikolett Toth, Kinga Janurik, Noemi Pasztor, Anett Kovacs, Anett Kisfaludy, Greta Hadfi, Borbala Ballai, Diana Dora Ferenczy, Jazmin Kovalcsik, Virag Banfai

ERD vs FTC top picks

ERD Noi Kezilabda: Rebeka Gyorkos, Kitti Szabo, Sara Paroczy

FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria: Blanka Biro, Katrin Klujber, Angela Malestein

ERD vs FTC Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Blanka Biro

Defenders: Kitti Szabo, Katrin Klujber, Noemi Hafra

Forwards: Sara Paroczy, Bozsana Fekete, Angela Malestein

ERD vs FTC live: ERD vs FTC match prediction

Considering the recent run of form, our ERD vs FTC Dream11 prediction is that FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The ERD vs FTC Dream11 prediction and ERD vs FTC Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The ERD vs FTC Dream11 team and ERD vs FTC match predictions do not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Canva