Last Updated:

ERD Vs FTC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Hungarian Women’s Handball League Preview

ERD vs FTC Dream11: ERD Noi Kezilabda will go up against FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria in the upcoming match of the ongoing Hungarian Women’s Handball League.

Written By
Adil Khan
erd vs ftc dream11

Image Source: Canva


ERD Noi Kezilabda (ERD) will go up against FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria (FTC) in the upcoming match of the ongoing Hungarian Women’s Handball League on Wednesday, May 19 at 6 PM local time (9:30 PM IST). The game will be played at the ERD Arena in ERD, Hungary. Here is our ERD vs FTC Dream11 prediction and ERD vs FTC Dream11 team.

ERD vs FTC Dream11 prediction: ERD vs FTC team and preview

FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria are currently leading the Hungarian Women’s Handball League standings with 42 points. Angela Malestein and team have played 22 games so far in the tournament, winning 21 and losing only one. ERD Noi Kezilabda, on the other hand, are at the ninth spot of the table with 14 points and a win-loss record of 6-14 (2 draws).

FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria are fan favourites going into the clash but are expected to get a tough competition from ERD Noi Kezilabda. ERD fans have huge expectations from Rebeka Gyorkos, Kitti Szabo and Sara Paroczy, while FTC would want Blanka Biro, Katrin Klujber and Angela Malestein to shine.

READ | KIE vs BHC Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, German Men’s Handball 2021 game preview

ERD vs FTC live: ERD vs FTC Dream11 team and schedule

  • Hungary date and time: Wednesday, May 19 at 6 PM
  • India date and time: Wednesday, May 19 at 9:30 PM
  • Venue: ERD Arena, ERD, Hungary

 

ERD vs FTC Squad

ERD Noi Kezilabda squad

Rebeka Gyorkos, Alexandra Gyorffy, Mercedesz Kiss-Walfisch, Kitti Szabo, Noemi Mod, Barbara Kopecz, Mariann Koka, Gabriella Landi, Dora Horvath, Sara Reizinger, Bozsana Fekete, Sara Paroczy, Reka Kiraly, Barbara Kovacs, Dana Abilda, Reka Sztankovics, Lilla Csaki, Kiss Dorottya Zsofia, Laura Mezes, Luca Zsiboras

FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria squad

Noemi Hafra, Angela Malestein, Katrin Klujber, Greta Marton, Nadine Schatzl, Aniko Kovacsics, Emily Bolk, Julia Behnke, Alicia Stolle, Blanka Biro, Nikolett Toth, Kinga Janurik, Noemi Pasztor, Anett Kovacs, Anett Kisfaludy, Greta Hadfi, Borbala Ballai, Diana Dora Ferenczy, Jazmin Kovalcsik, Virag Banfai

 

ERD vs FTC top picks

  • ERD Noi Kezilabda: Rebeka Gyorkos, Kitti Szabo, Sara Paroczy
  • FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria: Blanka Biro, Katrin Klujber, Angela Malestein

ERD vs FTC Dream11 team

  • Goalkeeper: Blanka Biro
  • Defenders: Kitti Szabo, Katrin Klujber, Noemi Hafra
  • Forwards: Sara Paroczy, Bozsana Fekete, Angela Malestein

 

ERD vs FTC live: ERD vs FTC match prediction

Considering the recent run of form, our ERD vs FTC Dream11 prediction is that FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The ERD vs FTC Dream11 prediction and ERD vs FTC Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The ERD vs FTC Dream11 team and ERD vs FTC match predictions do not guarantee positive results.

READ | GRE vs FRA Dream11: Greece vs France prediction, team, top picks for handball qualifiers

Image Source: Canva

READ | KOS vs MNG Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Men’s Euro Handball Qualifiers preview
READ | LIM vs PSG Dream11 prediction: Limoges Handball vs Paris Saint-Germain top fantasy picks
First Published:
COMMENT