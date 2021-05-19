ERD Vs FTC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Hungarian Women’s Handball League Preview

Quick links:
Image Source: Canva
ERD Noi Kezilabda (ERD) will go up against FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria (FTC) in the upcoming match of the ongoing Hungarian Women’s Handball League on Wednesday, May 19 at 6 PM local time (9:30 PM IST). The game will be played at the ERD Arena in ERD, Hungary. Here is our ERD vs FTC Dream11 prediction and ERD vs FTC Dream11 team.
FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria are currently leading the Hungarian Women’s Handball League standings with 42 points. Angela Malestein and team have played 22 games so far in the tournament, winning 21 and losing only one. ERD Noi Kezilabda, on the other hand, are at the ninth spot of the table with 14 points and a win-loss record of 6-14 (2 draws).
FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria are fan favourites going into the clash but are expected to get a tough competition from ERD Noi Kezilabda. ERD fans have huge expectations from Rebeka Gyorkos, Kitti Szabo and Sara Paroczy, while FTC would want Blanka Biro, Katrin Klujber and Angela Malestein to shine.
Rebeka Gyorkos, Alexandra Gyorffy, Mercedesz Kiss-Walfisch, Kitti Szabo, Noemi Mod, Barbara Kopecz, Mariann Koka, Gabriella Landi, Dora Horvath, Sara Reizinger, Bozsana Fekete, Sara Paroczy, Reka Kiraly, Barbara Kovacs, Dana Abilda, Reka Sztankovics, Lilla Csaki, Kiss Dorottya Zsofia, Laura Mezes, Luca Zsiboras
Noemi Hafra, Angela Malestein, Katrin Klujber, Greta Marton, Nadine Schatzl, Aniko Kovacsics, Emily Bolk, Julia Behnke, Alicia Stolle, Blanka Biro, Nikolett Toth, Kinga Janurik, Noemi Pasztor, Anett Kovacs, Anett Kisfaludy, Greta Hadfi, Borbala Ballai, Diana Dora Ferenczy, Jazmin Kovalcsik, Virag Banfai
Considering the recent run of form, our ERD vs FTC Dream11 prediction is that FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria will come out on top in this contest.
Note: The ERD vs FTC Dream11 prediction and ERD vs FTC Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The ERD vs FTC Dream11 team and ERD vs FTC match predictions do not guarantee positive results.