ESC Vs EST Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Liga Dominican Baseball Preview

Leones del Escogido (ESC) will go up against Estrellas de Oriente (EST) in the upcoming game of Liga Dominican Baseball on Tuesday, December 1 at Estadio Tetelo Vargas in San Pedro de Macorís, Dominican Republic. The game is scheduled to start at 5:00 am IST. Here is our ESC vs EST Dream11 prediction, top picks and our ESC vs EST Dream11 team.
Despite losing their last game against Toros Del Este, Leones del Escogido are at the second spot of the Liga Dominican Baseball standings. Melky Mesa and team have played 12 games so far in the tournament, winning seven and losing five. Estrellas de Oriente, on the other hand, are at the fifth spot of the charts with a win-loss record of 3-4.
Melky Mesa, Gregory Polanco, Eliezer Alvarez, Joe Dunand, Edwin Espinal, Ivan Castillo, Travis Radke, Audry Perez, Miguel Gomez
Eric Filia, Junior Lake, Socrates Brito, Jeremy Pena, Gustavo Nunez, Lewin Diaz, Matt Pobereyko, Christian Bethancourt, Oscar Gonzalez
Considering the recent form of the teams, our ESC vs EST Dream11 prediction is that Leones del Escogido will come out on top in this contest.
