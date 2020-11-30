ESC Vs EST Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Liga Dominican Baseball Preview

Leones del Escogido (ESC) will go up against Estrellas de Oriente (EST) in the upcoming game of Liga Dominican Baseball on Tuesday, December 1 at Estadio Tetelo Vargas in San Pedro de Macorís, Dominican Republic. The game is scheduled to start at 5:00 am IST. Here is our ESC vs EST Dream11 prediction, top picks and our ESC vs EST Dream11 team.

ESC vs EST Dream11 prediction: ESC vs EST Dream11 team and preview

Despite losing their last game against Toros Del Este, Leones del Escogido are at the second spot of the Liga Dominican Baseball standings. Melky Mesa and team have played 12 games so far in the tournament, winning seven and losing five. Estrellas de Oriente, on the other hand, are at the fifth spot of the charts with a win-loss record of 3-4.

ESC vs EST match prediction and schedule

Date: Tuesday, December 1, 2020

Time: 5:00 am IST

Venue: Estadio Tetelo Vargas in San Pedro de Macorís, Dominican Republic

ESC vs EST match prediction: Probable lineups

ESC vs EST Dream11 team: Leones del Escogido

Melky Mesa, Gregory Polanco, Eliezer Alvarez, Joe Dunand, Edwin Espinal, Ivan Castillo, Travis Radke, Audry Perez, Miguel Gomez

ESC vs EST Dream11 team: Estrellas de Oriente

Eric Filia, Junior Lake, Socrates Brito, Jeremy Pena, Gustavo Nunez, Lewin Diaz, Matt Pobereyko, Christian Bethancourt, Oscar Gonzalez

ESC vs EST Dream11 prediction: ESC vs EST top picks

Leones del Escogido: Melky Mesa, Joe Dunand, Travis Radke

Estrellas de Oriente: Eric Filia, Jeremy Pena, Christian Bethancourt

ESC vs EST Dream11 prediction: ESC vs EST Dream11 team

Outfielders: Eric Filia, Junior Lake, Socrates Brito, Melky Mesa

Infielders: Joe Dunand, Edwin Espinal, Ivan Castillo

Pitcher: Travis Radke (SP)

Catcher: Christian Bethancourt

ESC vs EST live: ESC vs EST Dream11 prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams, our ESC vs EST Dream11 prediction is that Leones del Escogido will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The above ESC vs EST Dream11 prediction, ESC vs EST Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The ESC vs EST Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

