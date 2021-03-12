ESPN Colombia Anchor Cheats Death, Injured After Set Falls On Him During Live Show: WATCH

On Tuesday, ESPN Colombia broadcaster Carlos Orduz was crushed by a falling piece of a wall inside the studio during a live broadcast. Orduz was one of the several announcers taping a show when a piece of the set fell over his back, slamming him against the desk where he was sitting. The video clip of the dramatic moment went viral on social media, leaving viewers fearing for Orduz's safety. However, he later took to Twitter to assure people he is doing okay, aside from some bruises and a blow to the nose.

While discussing Juventus' elimination from the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 on Tuesday, ESPN Colombia host Carlos Orduz escaped serious injury after a giant screen fell on top of him during a live broadcast. The loud crash interrupted the broadcast, and the falling set wall landed directly on Orduz's back, pinning him to the desk. The camera then panned directly onto Orduz's co-host Francisco Javier Velez, who was leading the discussion before the crash.

Velez was clearly caught off guard by the freak accident and showed a frightened expression for a few seconds before gathering his composure to cut to a commercial break. In the background, another studio member could be heard telling Orduz to remain calm after the wall collapsed on him. The video clip of Carlos Orduz's accident soon went viral on social media and netizens expressed serious concern over the condition of Carlos Orduz.

A quienes me escribieron y me saludaron por el accidente de anoche, debo contarles que estoy bien, gracias a Dios después del chequeo médico, de los exámenes respectivos, se descartó cualquier tema, solo una magulladura y un golpe en la nariz (sin fractura). Saludos y gracias ðŸ‘ — Carlos Orduz (@orduzrubio) March 10, 2021

ESPN Colombia revealed that Orduz was treated immediately by medical personnel following the accident. However, just a few hours later, Orduz, himself, eased fears after tweeting that he was only bruised and took “a blow to the nose (no fracture). He also thanked everyone for their concerns and wrote, "To those who wrote to me and greeted me about the accident last night, I must tell you that I am fine, thank God after the medical checkup of the respective examinations, any issue was ruled out, only a bruise and a blow to the nose."

A few hours later, Orduz sent a video tweet of him verbally assuring viewers that he is okay. The ESPN Colombia anchor was seen standing up straight while delivering his message with his typical broadcaster's enthusiasm in the video. Orduz's co-host Velez also posted a Twitter message over his colleague assuring viewers that Orduz was doing fine.

