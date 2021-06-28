Euro 2020 Fever Reaches Ferrari Duo Charles Leclerc And Carlos Sainz; Watch

After an excellent comeback performance at the Styrian Grand Prix 2021, Ferrari F1 drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz celebrated by enjoying the Euro 2020 fever in the F1 paddock. Leclerc fought back from the back of the field to finish the race in seventh while Sainz finished in sixth after a disappointing 12th place qualification. Here is a look at the Ferrari F1 drivers showing off their juggling skills and the complete Styrian Grand Prix 2021 results.

Ferrari F1 drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz enjoy Euro 2020 fever

Both Ferrari F1 drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz are well-known football fans as both follow their local clubs closely. Leclerc supports AS Monaco while Sainz supports Real Madrid and the Spanish national team. After an excellent performance at the Styrian Grand Prix 2021, the Ferrari F1 drivers celebrated by showing off their own tekkers.

Ferrari F1 race pace surprises Carlos Sainz

After blasting past his midfield rivals from twelfth place to finish sixth at the Styrian Grand Prix 2021, Carlos Sainz compared the Ferrari F1 race pace to the winning Red Bull car. Speaking after the race, Sainz said, "Yes, I felt really strong right from the beginning when we were on the medium tyres and the others started to pit; we managed to overcut pretty much the whole midfield, showing really good pace. Pretty much very similar to the Red Bulls today, so very, very surprised with that."

The Ferrari F1 driver added that fifth place was on the cards if it was not for Lewis Hamilton holding him up after his pit stop. "We managed to put ourselves into contention for P5 after starting P12 but unfortunately after a pit stop I came out behind Lewis, I spent near 15 laps scrubbing the front tyres… to try and unlap myself and by the time I cleared him – I didn’t know I would say this, but I overtook Lewis – I was too late to catch Lando and my tyres were a bit too finished. But today the pace was definitely positive," explained Sainz.

Meanwhile, his teammate Charles Leclerc finished behind him in seventh place after a first-lap incident that put him at the back of the field. Leclerc made contact with the AlphaTauri of Pierre Gasly on the first lap, which forced him to pit to change his front wing. Despite the initial setback, the Ferrari F1 driver was voted Driver of the Day as he showcased some brilliant overtaking manoeuvres.

Styrian Grand Prix 2021 results

Image Credits: Ferrari F1/Twitter