Evander Holyfield Calls Out Mike Tyson For Mega Trilogy Bout By Sharing New Training Clip

Evander Holyfield once again called out his arch-nemesis Mike Tyson as the two heavyweight legends continue talks for a potential trilogy fight later this year. The duo had an infamous rivalry and was involved in two memorable battles in 1996 and 1997 – both the prestigious heavyweight crown. However, while the two currently have a combined age of 112, they still boast the calibre to fill arenas and make record PPV sales. The biggest example being Mike Tyson's return bout with fellow veteran Roy Jones Jr, which generated over $80 million in PPV sales.

Mike Tyson vs Evander Holyfield trilogy almost happened last year

The rumours of a Mike Tyson vs Evander Holyfield trilogy bout are swirling around for years, with reports claiming that ‘the Baddest Man on the Planet’ was set to make his return against ‘the Real Deal’ in November 2020. However, due to complications, Tyson signed to fight Roy Jones Jr instead. While Tyson’s team claim that the Holyfield fight was not in the discussion, Evander Holyfield claims that Mike Tyson was too scared to fight him.

After the conclusion of Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr, Evander Holyfield posted a statement, claiming that a trilogy bout between him and Mike Tyson will break the PPV sales record of the November event. “There is absolutely no reason why we shouldn’t make it happen. No more excuses. This is the fight that must happen for both our legacies. Sign the contract and get in the ring, Tyson. The world is waiting and it’s on you now. I’m ready,” Holyfield added.

Evander Holyfield training: Evander Holyfield calls out Mike Tyson

Evander Holyfield has claimed that the talks between both parties are still ongoing and making positive progress. Recently, he made another call out to ‘Iron’ Mike, while posting a new training clip on Instagram. In the clip, the 58-year-old can be seen sparring with his teammates, while punching a bag. In the caption, Evander Holyfield claimed that he’s “getting back in my rhythm” and waiting for his “dance partner” Mike Tyson to show up.

Evander Holyfield and Mike Tyson collided in 1996 for the WBA heavyweight title, where the Real Deal came out victorious. There 1997 rematch, meanwhile, ended up becoming the most infamous bout in the history of the sport as Tyson ended up biting Holyfield’s ear off, disqualifying himself. The two have since patched up, with Tyson publically apologising to Holyfield.

Image Source: Mike Tyson, Evander Holyfield/ Instagram