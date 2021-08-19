Ex-Afghan Women's Football Team Captain Asks Players To Burn Kits, Flee Taliban Rule

In a recent interview, Khalida Popal, the former captain of Afghanistan's women's football team, urged female players in her country to delete their social media accounts and burn their uniforms to avoid Taliban persecution.

Khalida, who fled Afghanistan in 2011 due to a threat to her life, told the Associated Press that she has been receiving distress calls from members of the Afghan women's football team ever since the takeover of Kabul by the Taliban. Khalida said she has been advising her female colleagues to erase their history of activism against the Taliban and hide or flee the country.

Female footballers in Afghanistan are afraid, she claimed, since they don't know what their future holds under Taliban rule. The Taliban had previously prohibited girls and women from attending or participating in any sporting event in the country when they were in power between 1996 and 2001. The football players in Afghanistan, particularly women, are now worried for their lives after the Ashraf Ghani-led civilian government fell to Talibani terrorists on Sunday.

"I have been encouraging to take down social media channels, take down photos, escape and hide. That breaks my heart because of all these years we have worked to raise the visibility of women and now I’m telling my women in Afghanistan to shut up and disappear. Their lives are in danger," Khalida was quoted as saying by the Associated Press.

Khalida fled Afghanistan in 2011 after receiving death threats for telling the truth about the Taliban on national television. For the past three days, Khalida has been receiving phone calls and voice messages. The players, according to Khalida, continue to take images and videos from their windows to show Taliban fighters standing directly outside their doorsteps. The former skipper expressed her sadness at the Afghan government's surrender and handover of power to the Taliban.

Afghanistan crisis

The situation in Afghanistan is tense, especially after the Taliban besieged the country's capital and deposed Ashraf Ghani's democratically elected government. The months-long battle between the Taliban and the government forces had started after former US President Donald Trump declared his decision to withdraw American soldiers from the war-torn country.

The situation worsened when the newly-elected US President Joe Biden, who was widely expected to overturn Trump's order, stunned everyone by sticking with his predecessor's decision to remove troops from Afghanistan. As the American troops were exiting the war-torn country, the Taliban emerged victorious by taking over the majority of the country's provincial capitals and subsequently re-establishing its rule after a 20-year gap.

(Image: AP)

