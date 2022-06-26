Ex-F1 Boss Provides Scathing Assessment Of Lewis Hamilton; 'Toto Wolff Is Fed Up'

Former F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone provided a scathing assessment of seven-time Drivers' Champion Lewis Hamilton, stating that his recent performances have caused Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff to be fed up. The 91-year-old's remarks come after the Brit was heard complaining about having back issues at recent races, in which he finished behind young teammate George Russell.

Ecclestone provides scathing assessment of Lewis Hamilton

While speaking to the Daily Mail, Bernie Ecclestone said, "Toto is getting a bit fed up with Lewis. I don't think he's trying, do you? Let's put it another way, Lewis doesn't seem bothered about losing. It's not like him. He has a competitive nature - but he's taking losing a bit easy for my liking."

After missing out on a record eighth world championship last season, Lewis Hamilton has just managed to defeat George Russell on two occasions this year in the nine races that have taken place so far. The 37-year-old finished third in the opening race in Bahrain before finishing at the same spot the last time around in Canada.

Speaking of Hamilton's poor form, Ecclestone went to the extent of stating, "Lewis might sell his position to Toto. ‘This is how much I am getting, I'll step down and give me half of what I would get.’ Toto can go and do one of his magic deals, offer someone less money and keep £20m. Nobody needs to tell Toto this because he has already thought of it. Lewis would probably stop under those circumstances."

The business magnate then went on to add that he is surprised by how good George Russell has been in comparison to the experienced Lewis Hamilton, who is continuing to struggle this season.

"I didn't think he [Russell] was that good but he has done an excellent job," added Ecclestone. "I'm surprised. Or is it a case of Lewis doing a bad job? A bit of both. I don't think he [Hamilton] is actively helping George. I don't think he's doing anything. I don't think he cares too much. He's not prepared to put the effort into winning that he did."

With Hamilton coming under immense scrutiny, it remains to be seen if the seven-time Drivers' Champion will step up his game or whether Russell would continue getting the better of him over the course of this season.