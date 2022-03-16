Last Updated:

Ex-F1 Champions Alonso & Vettel Believe Max Verstappen's Title Win Will Be 'a Huge Boost'

Former F1 Drivers' Champions Sebastian Vettel and Fernando Alonso believe that Max Verstappen's title win will be a boost for him rather than an added pressure.

F1 champions Fernando Alonso, Max Verstappen and Sebastian Vettel

Former F1 Drivers' Champions Sebastian Vettel and Fernando Alonso believe that Max Verstappen's title win will be a boost rather than an added pressure for the Dutchman heading into the 2022 season. The Red Bull Racing driver will head into the F1 2022 season as the world champion after he defeated seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton for the championship by passing him on the final lap of the season finale in Abu Dhabi.

Vettel and Alonso comment upon Max Verstappen's title win

When speaking about Max Verstappen's title win last season, Aston Martin F1 driver Sebastian Vettel said as per F1.com, "To be honest, it was a long time ago for me! What I remember – I think it’s a boost, it takes a lot of weight, in a way, off your shoulders. But it’s a great feeling to start the season as world champion."

The four-time Drivers' Champion went on to add, "You have the number one on your car, so it’s a privilege. I think we would all like to be in that position. It can only be one of us, and yes, I didn’t see it as an extra burden. If anything, it was a boost. So, I think he will probably feel the same. But then, everybody is different."

Former two-time Drivers' Champion Fernando Alonso agreed with his longtime rival Vettel as he said, "I think if anything you will have less pressure because you've already accomplished one of your dreams. And from now on it’s more fun. You go into races knowing you’re a world champion already once and you always try to fight for championships and add numbers to that. But I think if anything, he should have less pressure."

While Mercedes F1 and Red Bull Racing are expected to be the favourites once again this season, the rule changes for this season could bring about new teams fighting for the title. This could mean that fans could get to see the likes of Alonso and Vettel fighting for the all-important championship once again. With the reason set to resume this weekend in Bahrain, F1 fans will be excited to see how the teams and their drivers perform with new rules.

