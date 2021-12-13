Ex-F1 Driver Explains How Verstappen Vs Hamilton Battle Could Have Avoided Controversy

Former F1 racer and current television presenter Karun Chandhok took to social media to share his thoughts on the massive controversial last-lap finish to the Max Verstappen vs Lewis Hamilton battle for the world championship. The Dutchman beat the Brit to the finishing line despite being second for most of the race.

The dynamic of the race changed when Williams F1's Nicholas Latifi crashed into the wall. It brought out a safety car and brought the pack together, thereby eliminating all of Hamilton's 12 second lead over Verstappen.

Karun explains how Verstappen vs Hamilton battle could have ended

Karun Chandhok took to his Twitter account on Monday and put up a detailed post to explain the alternate way race control and Michael Masi could have ended the Abu Dhabi GP. The former F1 driver stated that the race could have been finished in two different scenarios.

After acknowledging that neither driver deserved to lose the title considering the season the two drivers have had, the Indian F1 analyst wrote, "I think a fairer and still very exciting finish would have been to either:

(a) "Red flag the race when Nicholas Latifi crashed and then have a four-lap sprint to the flag with everyone on fresh tyres." or (b) "Leave the lapped cars in between Lewis and Max so there would have been more of a contest on the final lap because I think Max would have passed the lapped cars in the first half of the lap and then been attacking Lewis in the second half."

Karun then went on to add how the direction from race control was confusing as first they stated that 'lapped cars will not be allowed to overtake the safety car,' before allowing five cars between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen to go pass. As a result, the Dutchman, who was on fresher soft tyres, got past the Brit with ease, who had been on used hard compound tyres for several laps.

My thoughts on yesterday’s finish…



Neither driver deserved to lose that title yesterday.



Both have been outstanding this year but ultimately we must all congratulate @Max33Verstappen on his first World Championship 👏🏽👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/5mWHHy493M — Karun Chandhok (@karunchandhok) December 13, 2021

Following Verstappen's controversial victory, Mercedes F1 protested the decisions made by race control. However, they did not find any solace as their protests were rejected and the Red Bull Racing driver was confirmed champion.