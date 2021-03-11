Ex-NFL Star Herschel Walker Backed By Donald Trump To Join US Senate, Fans Divided

Former US President Donald Trump has backed ex-NFL star Herschel Walker to run for Senate in Georgia, lauding a close ally in a crucial midterm election. Walker, who had a 12-year successful stint in the NFL, has been a longtime friend of the ex-president following his days on the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition. He also had a stint with the USFL’s New Jersey Generals, which was owned by Trump.

Donald Trump sent out a Twitter-length statement encouraging Herschel Walker to challenge new Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock, who's up for a full six-year term next year. The former US president wrote, "Wouldn’t it be great if the legendary Herschel Walker ran for the United States Senate in Georgia? He would be unstoppable, just like he was when he played for the Georgia Bulldogs, and in the NFL. He is also a GREAT person. Run, Herschel, Run!".

Herschel Walker was one of Trump's prominent black supporters at this summer's Republican National Convention, which was held after the president leaned into culture war themes in the aftermath of George Floyd's death, which reinvigorated the Black Lives Matter movement. Walker said he developed a "deep, personal friendship" with Trump dating back to 1984 when the former president purchased the New Jersey Generals of the now-defunct United States Football League. The 59-year-old had then said, "I see it as a personal insult that people think I would have a 37-year friendship with a racist. Growing up in the Deep South, I've seen racism up close. I know what it is, and it isn’t Donald Trump".

While Walker is yet to announce his intentions, fans were certainly of divided opinion on the matter. The NFL legend's previous friendship and unequivocal defence for Donald Trump did not sit well with many netizens, while the fact the 59-year-old resides in Texas and not Georgia instantly put off many. However, supporters for the former president sang praises of the former Cowboys star, touting him to be a good choice for the elections.

Herschel Walker is a buck dancing, foot shuffling, step and fetch it, butter biscuit eating, Uncle Ruckus and white supremacy apologist. — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) March 11, 2021

I would definitely support @HerschelWalker if he decided to run for U.S. Senate



He has a clean thought process about making things better and he’s not about being in the spotlight or having to have his name in the headlines. He’s results-oriented & successful #APPROVED — Wayne Dupree Media, LLC (@WayneDupreeShow) March 11, 2021

Herschel Walker lives in Texas. He’s not winning in Georgia. — Vote Wu for Mayor (@SpareBostonian) March 11, 2021

Herschel Walker played for the Dallas Cowboys, the Minnesota Vikings, the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Giants. He was born in Georgia and went to college there, but does not currently reside in Peach State. The 59-year-old hasn't expressed public interest in a run for office, though his name has been floated in conservative circles. The 1982 Heisman Trophy winner was elected to the Pro Bowl twice and was a member of the United States' bobsleigh team, and also delved into mixed martial arts in his later years.

Herschel Walker net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Herschel Walker net worth can be estimated to be around $12 million. Much of the 59-year-old's net worth can be accounted to his career as a professional footballer in the NFL, before retiring in 1997, after 12 years in the league. Other than professional football, Walker has tried his hands at bobsleigh and also signed with Strikeforce, an MMA promotion company, as a competitor in the heavyweight division in 2009 winning both his fights. The ex-NFL star has also appeared on reality TV, and was cast in "Celebrity Apprentice" and "Rachael vs. Guy: Celebrity Cook-Off".

