Ex-Olympic Champion Mo Farah Reveals He Was 'trafficked' As A Child, Duped By UK Family

Mo Farah is one of the most iconic names in the world of athletics having won four Olympic gold medals. However, the British runner's path to glory was filled with thorns as he has had to live through a harsh childhood. The runner has made a series of explosive claims about his growing years in the absence of his father to being trafficked into the UK and and forced to work as a domestic servant, in a BBC documentary.

Mo Farah opens up on the darkest phase in his childhood

Mo Farah, in an explosive revelation, shed light on having been trafficked into the UK as a child. Sir Farah also went on to reveal that his real name is Hussein Abdi Kahin and that he was born in Somaliland. The multiple-time Olympic champion spoke about losing his father at a very early age and how he got separated from his mother and came to the UK. Team GB athlete further said that his parents never lived in the UK and his family was 'torn apart' after his father was killed in the civil war. Somaliland declared independence in 1991 after it broke away from war-torn Somalia.

Mo Farah trafficked: Legendary runner on being 'illegally' brought to UK

The four-time Olympic gold medallist revealed that he was either eight or nine years old when he was flown to the UK by a woman and upon his arrival, he was forced to do housework and childcare.

"I was separated from my mother and I was brought into the UK illegally under the name of another child called Mohamed Farah," he told BBC.

He also revealed that after being enrolled into school he revealed the truth to his teacher Alan Watkinson and moved to live with his friend’s mum who took care of him and he ended up staying for seven years. It was Watkinson who applied for Farah’s British citizenship which he described as a 'long process'.

Farah was granted British citizenship in 2000, but it was long-distance running which saved his life. He also said that his children have motivated him to be truthful about his past.

"The real story is I was born in Somaliland, north of Somalia, as Hussein Abdi Kahin. I've been keeping it for so long, it's been difficult because you don't want to face it and often my kids ask questions, 'Dad, how come this?' And you've always got an answer for everything, but you haven't got an answer for that. That's the main reason in telling my story because I want to feel normal and don't feel like you're holding on to something," he explained.

Mo Farah career

Speaking of Mo Farah career, the multiple-time Olympic champion won his first major title was in the 5000 metres at the European Athletics Junior Championship in 2001. The British runner won ten global titles and is also the first British athlete to win two gold medals at the same World Championship event. Overall, he holds the European track record for the 10,000m, the British road record for the 10,000m, the British indoor record in the 3000m, the British track record for the 5000m, the British half-marathon record and the European indoor record for 5000m.