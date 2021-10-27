Ex-rugby Britain Star Bobbie Goulding To Sue RFL After Diagnosis Of Early Onset Dementia

Former rugby half-back Bobbie Goulding, along with a group of ex-professionals, is planning to sue the Rugby Football League (RFL) over its failure to protect players from concussion injuries during their playing careers. This comes days after Goulding was diagnosed with early-onset dementia. Other former players, who have joined Goulding in his plan to launch the legal action against RFL, include — Mickii Edwards (48), Jason Roach (50), and Ryan MacDonald (43) — as they too have been diagnosed with the neurological issue.

The group, which is planning to sue the RFL, consists of 10 former rugby players. The group is represented by Richard Boardman of Rylands Law, a company that is also a part of similar legal action against World Rugby, the Rugby Football Union and the Welsh Rugby Union. Broadman is representing a group of former and current players who are showing symptoms of dementia. Steve Roach is among the former players who was recently diagnosed with a neurological problem.

According to Sky Sports, Roach stated he first became aware of the condition when he was 30-years-old. He would forget things and repeat himself while speaking, according to the 50-year-old. Roach also said he had no memory of the car accident he experienced a few years earlier. Roach claimed that before his concussion injuries, he was a very outgoing person who was always the life of the party. However, he no longer enjoys doing the things he used to do, and occasionally forgets how he arrived at the result after completing a task.

RFL's statement

"The RFL takes player safety and welfare extremely seriously, and has been saddened to hear about some of the former players’ difficulties,” the governing body said. “Rugby League is a contact sport and while there is an element of risk to playing any sport, player welfare is always of paramount importance. As a result of scientific knowledge, the sport of Rugby League continues to improve and develop its approach to concussion, head injury assessment, education, management and prevention across the whole game," the RFL said in a statement after reports emerged suggesting that former rugby players are planning to sue the organisation.

Meanwhile, Goulding, who also played for Great Britain as scrum-half, said he remembers participating in games just days after suffering from serious blows. Goulding said he once played for Leigh at Huddersfield after a serious knockout a week earlier. The 49-year-old claimed that not one doctor visited him in days between the games after he suffered the injury. Goulding further stated that he never imagined being diagnosed with dementia and that it is hard to take for him and his family.

(With inputs from AP)

(Image: BobbieGoulding/Instagram)