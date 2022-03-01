Ex-UFC & WWE Star Cain Velasquez In Jail Without Bail After Shooting In California: Report

Former UFC heavyweight champion and WWE star Cain Velasquez has reportedly been held in jail without bail after he was believed to be involved in a shooting in California.

San Jose's police are believed to be investigating the incident near Monterey Highway and Bailey Avenue in Morgan Hill.

According to NBC Bay Area, Cain Velasquez was involved in an incident where one man was shot at least once and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Meanwhile, another man was also arrested for the same incident. However, the San Jose police, who are investigating the incident, is yet to release the circumstances or motive behind the shooting.

San Jose police release statement over shooting in California

A statement released by San Jose Police's Media Relations Twitter account read, "Units are currently at the scene of a shooting near the intersection of Monterey Hwy and Bailey Ave. One adult male was shot at least once; was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. One suspect is in custody. Unknown motive or circumstances."

"Additional updates will be shared here when available. Please avoid the area as we conduct our investigation. Traffic will be impacted in both directions on Monterey Hwy for several hours," it added.

However, it still remains unclear as to how Cain Velasquez was involved other than reports suggesting that he is currently being held at the County of Santa Clara Department of Corrections facility without bail. It is believed that no charges have been listed yet and also the reason for his reported detainment is yet unknown. However, the former UFC and WWE star is reportedly scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday at noon Pacific Time.

If Velasquez is indeed found guilty it would be a real shame for a wrestler who has been a two-time UFC heavyweight champion. He defeated WWE star Brock Lesnar at UFC 121 to win the title in 2011 before he lost it to Junior dos Santos. However, he regained the belt from dos Santos in 2013 and went on to defend it successfully on two occasions before he lost to Fabricio Werdum.