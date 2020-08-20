Ex-Washington RB Derrius Guice Accused Of Sexual Assault By Two Former LSU Students

Former Washington Football Team running back Derrius Guice has reportedly been accused of sexual assault by two former Louisiana State University students. An LSU alumnus himself, Guice was a rising star freshman for the LSU Tigers in 2016 when he allegedly assaulted the two women.

One day before NFL running back Derrius Guice was arrested for domestic violence and cut by the Washington Football Team, an investigator for Washington met with a former LSU women’s tennis player who said Guice raped her in college, when she was impaired by alcohol. — Nancy Armour (@nrarmour) August 19, 2020

According to USA Today, the women's allegations were shared at the time with multiple people at Louisiana State, including at least two coaches, an athletics administrator and a nurse. However, none of the allegations were investigated by the school. According to reports, women confirmed that Derrius Guice assaulted them in their own apartments following nights of heavy drinking. One of the victims, a former LSU tennis player, identified as Jane Doe, spoke to an investigator on August 6, one day before Guice was arrested for domestic violence.

Derrius Guice sexual assault? Attorney Peter Greenspun dismisses allegations

Peter Greenspun, Guice's attorney, denied all allegations against his client in a statement released to USA Today. "At no time were allegations of physical or sexual assault brought against Derrius during his years as a student-athlete at LSU," Greenspun said. "To bring up such assertions only after the Virginia charges were initiated certainly calls into question the credibility, nature and timing of what is being alleged years later."

Greenspun further added that the accusations have "no basis" and the NFL free agent does not require to make a comment on the same.

A statement released to ESPN, the school said, "LSU and LSU Athletics take all accusations of sexual assault with the utmost seriousness," the school said in a statement to ESPN. "Formal complaints are promptly and fully investigated and the rights and privacy of students are protected as stipulated by the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act."

It remains unclear if LSU will carrying out an independent investigation into the matter.

Derrius Guice played three seasons for the LSU Tigers, completing over 3,000 rushing yards for 29 touchdowns. In 2018, he was drafted by the Washington Football Team as a second-round pick. The 23-year-old failed to make an impact in the NFL as he struggled mostly with injuries. Guice missed his entire rookie season after tearing his ACL during the 2018 preseason. Last season, the running back played five games, had 42 rushes for 245 yards and two touchdowns.

He was released by the NFL team earlier this month after his arrest in Virginia and charged with counts of strangulation, assault, battery, and destruction of property.

(Image Credits: AP)