Ex-world Champion Boxer Amir Khan Robbed At Gunpoint: 'I Do Think Somehow It Was Set Up'

Former WBC and IBF unified light-welterweight world champion boxer Amir Khan of Britain took to his official Twitter handle to reveal that he was robbed at gunpoint in East London, Leyton a day ago. During a recent conversation with TMZ Sports, Khan provided a detailed account of the terrifying incident, he faced alongside his wife Faryal Makhdoom. The 35-year-old said the incident occurred 45 minutes after the couple had finished eating in a restaurant, outside of London.

Amir Khan's tweet:

Just had my watch taken off me at gun point in East London, Leyton. I crossed the road with Faryal, luckily she was few steps behind me. 2 men ran to me, he asked for my watch whist having a gun pointed in my face. The main thing is we’re both safe. — Amir Khan (@amirkingkhan) April 18, 2022

As per a report by TMZ Sport, Amir said, “In the UK, I mean the law is quite strong where hardly anyone, even the police, don't really carry guns. So, it was quite shocking to see a gun pointed at me. And you could see that they were young. They seemed a bit nervous, and he kept saying to me, take off your watch.”

He further revealed that he was taking pictures with a lot of people inside the restaurant and explained someone might have spotted the USD 100,000 wristwatch and might have known its value.

"Someone must've recognized that watch. I was wearing a really expensive watch which is worth like maybe $100,000. I think that news must've traveled a little bit. So, I do think that somehow it was set up. Maybe the news just went to the wrong people, and they knew I had a watch there,” the former world champion said before adding that he had thought of launching a counter-ambush and attempt to disarm the robbers.

"I know I would've hurt the guy," says Amir Khan

He said he is a fighter and the thought of moving the pistol to the side and hitting the thieves did cross his mind, but he felt the move would be risky as his wife was standing only a foot away. "I'm a fighter. There was a time I thought, he had the pistol and I can just move the pistol to the side and hit him. I know I would've hurt the guy. The only thing that stopped me was having my wife not far from me, behind me. Even if he shot the gun and even if it didn't hit me, it could've hit someone else." Following the incident, Amir was quick to inform the police about it, however, any arrests related to it are yet to be made.

(Image: @amirkingkhan/Instagram)