Last Updated:

Ex-world Champion Boxer Amir Khan Robbed At Gunpoint: 'I Do Think Somehow It Was Set Up'

Former World Champion boxer Amir Khan was robbed at gunpoint East London, Leyton as the robbers managed to get away with his $100,000 watch.

Written By
Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Amir Khan

Image: @amirkingkhan/Instagram


Former WBC and IBF unified light-welterweight world champion boxer Amir Khan of Britain took to his official Twitter handle to reveal that he was robbed at gunpoint in East London, Leyton a day ago. During a recent conversation with TMZ Sports, Khan provided a detailed account of the terrifying incident, he faced alongside his wife Faryal Makhdoom. The 35-year-old said the incident occurred 45 minutes after the couple had finished eating in a restaurant, outside of London. 

Amir Khan's tweet:

As per a report by TMZ Sport, Amir said, “In the UK, I mean the law is quite strong where hardly anyone, even the police, don't really carry guns. So, it was quite shocking to see a gun pointed at me. And you could see that they were young. They seemed a bit nervous, and he kept saying to me, take off your watch.”

READ | Oscars 2022: YouTuber Jake Paul offers money to Will Smith & Chris Rock for boxing match

He further revealed that he was taking pictures with a lot of people inside the restaurant and explained someone might have spotted the USD 100,000 wristwatch and might have known its value. 

"Someone must've recognized that watch. I was wearing a really expensive watch which is worth like maybe $100,000. I think that news must've traveled a little bit. So, I do think that somehow it was set up. Maybe the news just went to the wrong people, and they knew I had a watch there,” the former world champion said before adding that he had thought of launching a counter-ambush and attempt to disarm the robbers. 

READ | Boxing: Sumit storms into Thailand open semifinals

"I know I would've hurt the guy," says Amir Khan

He said he is a fighter and the thought of moving the pistol to the side and hitting the thieves did cross his mind, but he felt the move would be risky as his wife was standing only a foot away. "I'm a fighter. There was a time I thought, he had the pistol and I can just move the pistol to the side and hit him. I know I would've hurt the guy. The only thing that stopped me was having my wife not far from me, behind me. Even if he shot the gun and even if it didn't hit me, it could've hit someone else." Following the incident, Amir was quick to inform the police about it, however, any arrests related to it are yet to be made.

READ | 'Shot at our house...': Boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk exposes grim reality of Ukraine war

(Image: @amirkingkhan/Instagram)

READ | 'Can't defend with fists': Ukrainian boxing legend Klitschko makes appeal for more weapons
READ | Chris Rock's brother Kenny wishes to fight Will Smith in a boxing match after Oscars slap
Tags: Amir Khan, Boxing, Boxing News
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND