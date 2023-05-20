EXCLUSIVE | Edmen Shahbazyan Reminisces Fighting Brunson & Hermansson Says "It's Go Time"

For most MMA professionals it is a dream to make it to the leading promotion of the world at just 20, but for Edmen Shahbazyan, it was a reality. The fighter broke into the UFC at that age and made insurmountable waves with his Knockout wins during the initial years. With a record of 7-0, the extreme competition in the middleweight division reached Shahbazyan and some setbacks ensued. Now, 25, “The Golden Boy” has all the experience behind him to come in the premier picture once again and make “It’s Go Time” reverberate in the Octagon.

Ahead of UFC Fight Night 223, the republicworld.com caught up with Edmen Shahbazyan. Shahbazyan, who is featured at the co-main event of the fight night. The Middleweight paid heed to a variety of subjects. From talking about his experience of fighting veterans like Derek Brunson and Jack Hermansson to his strategy against Anthony Hernandez, the fighter was expressive and purpose-driven.

On recovering from initial setbacks

“It feels good you know worked really well for this fight, I am ready, ready to go, it’s been a great camp tough camp. Yeah, I am excited to be back this Saturday night.”

The lesson from fighting Brunson and Hermansson

"Yeah, it’s definitely a good experience for me. I fought them again like early in my career and when I was a bit younger. Definitely having those fights in my career helped me and you know motivated me to become better fighter and the better fighter I am today."

On Dana White and Ronda Rousey speaking highly of him

"It feels great. I just work hard to improve every day to be the better version of myself. If they put that title on me, you know it’s good. I am just here to keep getting better and improving and be the best that I could be every single day."

Fight camp experience ahead of Saturday

"Fight camp has been really good you know. Yeah, my last fight was in December so about 5 months ago. Yeah, it’s been a solid camp, with great training partners, great team with me and. We are ready to go, we put in a lot of, lot of hard work in this camp and made a lot of improvements to the store. It’s go time!"

Training at Xtreme Couture

"There is a bunch of guys at Xtreme. I trained to xtreme at the PI with coach Dewey Cooper at his gym and a bunch of guys in my weight class, top-guys in my weight class, top-guys in my weight class are getting to with them is amazing, learning every day and improving day by day so you cannot ask for more for sure, you know working with the top guys in your division."

Game plan against Anthony Hernandez

"We prepared for his style, I am ready for his style and I know he has more of a submission-based game so we are definitely ready to neutralise that and put our game into effect mostly."

How to stay physically and mentally fit?

"It’s all about having good people around you, positive vibes, people that motivate you, if you have that around you, I feel that you can do it and that gives me the extra motivation and positivity to feel happier mentally and push myself physically."

Message to Hernandez, and who would he want to fight next?

"No message, I am just ready for Saturday. Let’s have a good fight, Saturday. I am prepared! That's what I said I am very prepared and ready to go, and you know with the win, we’ll see, we’ll see what happens with the opponents you know we’ll see."

Advise to young Turks who want to join UFC

"One of the main advise I would give is, if you are doing this sport make sure you have a passion for it, don’t do it just think it’s a cool sport, make sure you have a passion for it and you love the sport first of all, and second would be to take your time competing a lot of aspects of this sport while growing up, develop your game all around. That’s gonna be the best thing whenever you become a professional or become an amateur to be successful."

Plans on coming to India

“I’ve never been to India but definitey that’s a place I’ll love to go. I’ve tried Indian food, I love Indian food. So, I’ll be cool to check out for sure, maybe sometime in my career, I can go down there and really explore the country."

Edmen Shahbazyan will be in action on Saturday night. UFC fans from India can watch Shahbazyan’s fight and the entire UFC Fight Night-Dern vs Hill on Sony Sports Ten 2, Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi) & Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil & Telugu) channels at 4:30 am IST on 21st May 2023.