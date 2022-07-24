EXCLUSIVE: Neeraj Chopra's Father Euphoric Over WAC 2022 Silver, Assures 'grand Welcome'

In an exclusive interview with Republic TV, Neeraj Chopra's father Satish Kumar expressed his joy on the athlete winning historic silver medal in men's Javelin throw event at World Athletics Championships final in the US.

Speaking exclusively to Republic over Neeraj Chopra clinching the Silver medal after a historic throw of 88.13 metres, his father Satish Kumar said, "We will give him grand welcome this time too. We have even greater hopes for him, we are sure he will perform even better and successfully cross the target of 90 metres that he has set." The father of the Olympic gold medalist also lauded the central and state government for bringing "good sports policies" for the young players.

"The government is thinking and doing well for the young player. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Ji and Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji have brought good sports policies which boost the confidence of the players a lot," Satish Kumar told Republic.

'He can do well in next 2 Olympics: Neeraj Chopra's father

Speaking about the future plans of the javelin thrower, Satish Kumar said, "We want him to do well in the next Olympics once again. If his body works well after that, he will do well in the 2nd Olympics as well."

On Anderson Peters who won the gold medal by throwing a javelin to 90.21 metres, Chopra's father said, "He is a good player, a good thrower. Those who take part in the world championship are world-level players. We cannot say that someone is not putting on efforts." Adding further he said, that once Neeraj crosses the 90-metre target then India will always remain in the medal tally.

PM Modi congratulates Neeraj Chopra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the javelin thrower for securing the second spot in World Athletics Championships with his massive fourth-attempt throw of 88.13 metres. PM Modi called Neeraj Chopra's silver medal victory at World Athletics Championships a "special moment for Indian sports".

Taking to his Twitter, PM Modi wrote, "A great accomplishment by one of our most distinguished athletes! Congratulations to Neeraj Chopra on winning a historic Silver medal at the World Championships. This is a special moment for Indian sports. Best wishes to Neeraj for his upcoming endeavours."

Neeraj Chopra wins silver at World Athletics Championship

Neeraj Chopra qualified for the final with a season-best throw of 89.94m. Coming to the finals, the Olympic Champion Chopra started the event with a fouled throw in his first attempt. After the end of the first attempt, it was Anderson Peters of Granada who was in the lead with 90.21 m. In his second attempt, the 24-year-old threw the javelin to a distance of 82.39m. In the third attempt, Neeraj Chopra hit the mark of 86.37m to keep himself in medal contention. Chopra made a big comeback in his fourth attempt with a massive throw of 88.13m moving him to the second spot. The fifth and the sixth attempt ended as fouls.