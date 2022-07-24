EXCLUSIVE: Neeraj Chopra's Mother On Her Son's Performance, 'We Were Confident Of A Medal'

Neeraj Chopra on Sunday scripted history after he won the silver medal in the men's javelin throw event at the World Athletics Championships 2022. Chopra secured the silver medal with a throw of 88.13m, which came in his fourth attempt. Earlier, Chopra produced a foul throw in his very first attempt but made a strong comeback to finish on the podium at The Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. Chopra lost the gold medal to Grenada's Anderson Peters, who bagged the first prize with a monstrous throw of 90.54m.

Chopra's mother speaks to Republic TV

After Chopra's medal-winning effort at the World Athletics Championships, Republic TV spoke with his family members, including his mother Saroj Devi. Speaking about her son's feat, Saroj said she is delighted with it and that it is a proud moment for her and the entire nation. Saroj went on to say that although she hasn't spoken to her son yet, she will do so soon and express to him how happy and proud the family is of the occasion, which the entire nation is witnessing and celebrating.

"I am overjoyed, and this is a proud moment for myself and the entire country. Despite the fact that his first throw was foul, we were confident he would win a medal, gold or silver. He was ready for the event. He has been training hard and will keep doing so. He will come back after the Commonwealth Games. Everyone can see the results of his training. I have never seen him train in person; I only see him on TV. We have not yet spoken. He'll give me a call later. I will tell him that this is a very happy and proud time and that the entire nation is watching and celebrating," Chopra's mother told Republic TV.

"When he [Neeraj Chopra] left, he promised to work very hard and win medals for the country. I would like to tell our son that for us, a silver medal is equal to a gold medal. Next time, train harder and perform even better. I want him to win a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games," Chopra's aunty told Republic TV.

Chopra qualified for the final of the men's javelin throw event at the World Athletics Championships 2022 on Thursday. Chopra stormed into the final after he registered a throw of 89.94m in his first attempt in the qualifying event. It was also his career's third-best throw. Meanwhile, Czech Republic's Jakub Vadlejch claimed the bronze medal at the WAC 2022 with a throw of 88.09m.

Image: Twitter/SAI_Media