EXCLUSIVE | WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Singh Says 'I Am Ready To Be Hanged If Proven Guilty'

The second phase of the Wrestlers Protest has been taking new twists and turns every day. The wrestlers had started the first phase of protest earlier this year in January and were promised all the necessary inquiries. The wrestlers resumed their protest on April 23, 2023, and have blatantly stated that they do not have any faith in the Delhi police and have made it clear that they will submit all their evidence to the Supreme Court. On the other hand, Brij Bhushan Singh has been reiterating the fact that he is innocent and is ready to cooperate in the investigations. The WFI chief also went to the length of saying that this is a conspiracy against him.

While speaking to the Republic Media Network, the WFI President kept his side of the story and made some massive revelations. The wrestlers have been getting ample amount of support from the opposition and they have stayed adamant that they want a proper and fair investigation into the matter. The wrestlers have also said that they do not require any support from the opposing parties and want to carry out the protest by themselves.

WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh further said:

The allegations that have been made against me are completely untrue and are baseless. I have always ensured that the athletes who represent the nation are treated with the utmost respect. The allegations have been made under a planned conspiracy to tarnish my image and bring me down. I have always said that I will cooperate in the investigation process and if I am found guilty, I'll accept the punishment and also how the people of this country decide to judge me as a person. Sakshi had visited my place with her husband, Bajrang, and Vinesh also came to me, I promised them to extend all my support in their preparations. Only they know how all of this started. In the first phase of the protest, they never filed an FIR, they did not consult the sports ministry, but started their protest straightaway at the Jantar Mantar. It is their doing that the wrestling camps have been shut down, and kids are not being able to train. The U-15, U-17, and U-23 tournaments have been canceled. This is such a crucial time with the Olympics to follow next year and all these allegations have been impacting the preparations of the athletes in a negative way.

Even Sakshi Malik's husband Satyawart Kadian came out in favour of the protesting wrestlers and said that the athletes have already been a victim of politics. Kadian himself is an Indian wrestler who first represented the country at the inaugural 2010 Youth Olympics. Kadian also stated that they never invited any political figure to join their campaign.

Kadian while speaking to Republic Media Network further said:

We invited the members of the ruling party first so that they can help us out, we never called anybody from the opposition. When we win medals for the nation, many leaders invite us to their place and click pictures with us, those incidents are not termed as political then why is everybody blaming us for making the Wrestlers Protest a political matter when we are protesting to get justice? We have always wanted the members of the ruling party to help us. When we started to protest earlier this year in January, all we wanted was for the ruling party to hear us out. They formed a committee and then nothing happened, not even an FIR was fined we have been the victims of politics. This is the first time I have seen that there has been a case of POSCO, a minor has pressed charges and even after that 8 days were wasted just to file an FIR, as said before, we have no trust in the Delhi police. There is no truth about the WFI president claiming that the athletes don't want to compete in the nationals. In my opinion, Sakshi has competed in the most number of matches as far as the nationals are concerned, she has 12 medals.

As of now, the Supreme Court has ordered the Delhi police to file an FIR against the WFIU chief who also will be booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.