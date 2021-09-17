Explained: Lewis Hamilton's Car Damaged After Italian GP Crash With Max Verstappen

Lewis Hamilton's chance of taking the top spot in the F1 driver's standings will have to wait until the Russian GP after the Mercedes driver crashed out of the Italian GP following a car crash with Max Verstappen. The Hamilton Verstappen crash led to Daniel Ricciardo of Mclaren winning the race. The Mercedes Team on Thursday posted a video on its official YouTube channel debriefing the extent to which Lewis Hamilton car was damaged after the ItalianGP.

Hamilton Verstappen crash: Mercedes engineers reveal the damage to Lewis Hamilton's car

In the video Mercedes team’s trackside engineering director Andrew Shovlin gave analysis regarding Hamilton’s car following the crash with Max Verstappen. He revealed that the engine had avoided damage, though further checks will be carried out on the PU and gearbox. Shovlin said

“We had a bit of time with the car before leaving the circuit to make a quick assessment,” said Shovlin. “The rear wing is quite badly damaged, you will have seen how far that got bent over during the crash. There is a bit of superficial damage around wings and floor, but most of the impact was taken by the roll hoop area and the Halo itself. That came off quite badly, the quick look at the PU is that that looks okay and the gearbox we will have a bit more of a look into that when it gets back here. But as I said most of it was limited to the Halo and the roll hoop area.”

Lewis Hamilton to see specialist post-Italian GP crash

The Halo on the Formula 1 car did save Lewis Hamilton from getting seriously injured however the defending F1 Champion still felt the impact with the tyre of Max Verstappen's car hitting his helmet. According to f1i.com, Lewis Hamilton has said that he is likely to visit a medical specialist ahead of next week's Russian Grand Prix to lighten any concerns related to the impact his head suffered in a car crash involving Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

Hamilton who was recently seen during the Met Gala fundraising event in New York, said "His rear wheel landed on my head," explained the seven-time world champion. I think the rear wheel landed on it, the Halo, and I think the most cambered part of the inside of the tyre landed on my head. I think I'm just going to be travelling these next few days, but I probably will need to get to see a specialist just to make sure I'm good for the next race because it's getting tighter and tighter. But I'll live."