Explained: The Infamous 'Bite Fight' Mike Tyson & Ananya Panday Recreated On 'Liger' Sets

Veteran American Boxer Mike Tyson made headlines recently after he recreated the infamous 'Bite Fight' gesture while on the sets of the upcoming Telugu movie 'Liger'. Tyson was seen enacting the gesture as he posed alongside actor Ananya Panday, who plays a pivotal role in the actioner. For the unversed, the 'Bite Fight' marks the most controversial matches that the former heavyweight champion took part in during his career. The fight, which is regarded as one of the most infamous moments in the history of professional sports, took place on June 28, 1997 and ended on a 'bloody' note with Tyson biting off a part of his opponent and world champion Evander Holyfield’s ear.

An epic clash ending on a 'bloody note'

Bouts where Tyson and Holyfield locked horns were considered epic clashes since the latter was considered as one of Tyson's greatest heavyweight opponents. However, the controversial match that took place at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, had both the contenders vying for the WBA Heavyweight Championship. Prior to this, Holyfield, who returned to professional boxing after coming out of a brief retirement, clashed with Tyson in 1996 and knocked him out, clinching the WBA championship. However, Tyson immediately demanded a rematch and the duo faced each other again a year later in June 1997.

'Irked' Tyson bit off Holyfield's ear in desperation

The match commenced with Holyfield having the upper hand over Tyson. Holyfield went on to bring the first two rounds of the game to his favour. Amid the bout, Mike Tyson alleged head-butting, but later on, the referee stated that it was unintentional. Shortly into the third round, Tyson, entangled in a clinch by Holyfield, shocked the sporting world by biting off his opponent's right ear. Holyfield started screaming in pain while Tyson spat the piece of his ear inside the ring. The fight was later on called off and Holyfield was awarded the victory. The outrageous behaviour cost Tyson big as his boxing license was revoked and he was suspended indefinitely from Boxing. He also had to pay a hefty sum as a fine.

Though the match ended on a rough note, Holyfield, known for showing gentlemanly attitude against his opponents, later on, forgave Tyson as he stated the same during a conversation on The Oprah Winfrey Show. The duo made amends and have moved on, though their bloody spat remains in the history of the sport as one of the most controversial ones.

Mike Tyson is set to debut with the Indian film industry with the upcoming Telugu actioner Liger which stars Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role. Liger is slated for a theatrical release in 2022. Veteran Boxer Tyson has joined the crew for filming his portion. The film, helmed by Puri Jagannath is bankrolled by Dharma Productions.