Indian wrestler Anshu Malik's chance to win the bronze medal at Tokyo Olympics ended in disappointment after she lost to Russian Olympic Committee’s Valeria Koblova in the Women’s freestyle 57 kg repechage event. The Russian wrestler won bout 5-1 to advance to the medal round. While Anshu Malik was unlucky to have miss the medal, the Indian wrestlers previously have gone onto win the medal via the repechage. In 2016, the previous edition of the Olympics held in Rio, Sakshi Malik secured a bronze, while in 2008 and 2012 Sushil Kumar and Yogeshwar Dutt also clinched their respective Olympic medals, coming through repechage round.

What is repechage and how does it work?

If a wrestler loses against an opponent, who marches on to become a finalist in his/her respective category, they are allowed to play for bronze medals and compete in repechage matches. The wrestlers are divided in two groups - one consists of players who went down against the first finalist & another group who lost against the second finalist.

#Wrestling Update



Anshu Malik goes down to ROC's Valeria Koblova in the Women’s 57Kg Freestyle Repechage round.



We wish her the best for future competitions. — SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) August 5, 2021

The matches start with the losing wrestlers, who were defeated by either of the two finalists right from the opening round to losing semi-finalists, and the outcome results in direct elimination. As per the rules, the loser of the opening round will take on the loser of the next round. For example, the loser of the round of 16 will take against the loser of the quarterfinal. The winner will advance to the next round. However, a wrestler, who went down in the semifinal, automatically qualifies for the bronze medal match and takes on the winner, who comes through the repechage rounds.

Recap of Anshu Malik repechage round

Anshu Malik Olympics debut started with a loss in the opening round against Belarus' Iryna Kurachkina. Against Koblova Anshu Malik struggled to stamp her authority. The Indian wrestler started the match by picking up the first point against the Rio 2016 silver medalist. The Indian managed to hold on to the challenge from the Russian taking a 1-0 lead going into the second half of the bout. However, the match changed dramatically in the second half with Valeria Koblova turning the bout in the last 30 seconds by captured 4 points and progressed into the bronze medal bout.