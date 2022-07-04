Explained: What Is Halo Device That Saved Lives Of F1, F2 Drivers In Two Separate Crashes?

The Silverstone racing circuit on Sunday witnessed two separate incidents of car crashes. One of the car crashes happened in F1 involving Alpha Tauri driver Zhou Guanyu while the other one happened in F2 which involved Roy Nissany. Luckily, the drivers managed to survive the car crashes and escaped unhurt thanks to the safety device installed in the F1 car.

British GP: Halo saves lives of two drivers

The safety device which saved Roy Nissany and Zhou Guanyu is the 'Halo' device. The 'Halo' device is a curved crash-protection device that has been fitted on the top of a Formula one car above the driver's head. The 'Halo Device' was first introduced in 2016 and was brought into F1 to shield drivers from debris flying during an accident or when the car turns upside down.

The Zhou Guanyu incident happened during the start of the British GP. Mercedes driver George Russell's car appeared to hit an Alfa Romeo driver's car from behind sending the driver flying across a gravel trap. The car flipped again over a tyre barrier before getting stuck between the barrier and fencing at the first corner. The race was immediately red-flagged and Russell ran to check on the Chinese driver.

Today was a reminder that F1 remains a high-speed, high-risk sport that is always right on the edge.



We are so thankful to the advances in safety that mean both Zhou Guanyu and Alex Albon are safe and well. pic.twitter.com/BJ8PPDG2av — Formula 1 (@F1) July 3, 2022

Last year, Lewis Hamilton credited the Halo for saving him from the crash involving Red Bull's Max Verstappen. The incident happened at the 2021 Italian Grand Prix. Verstappen's car airborne into the path of Hamilton, with the rear-right wheel crushing the top of the Briton's Mercedes.

Roy Nissany crash in F2

DAMS Roy Nissany can himself be lucky to have survived a horrific crash after ending up underneath an opponent's car following a second-lap tussle. Nissany was involved in a tussle with Red Bull F1 junior Dennis Hauger. The incident happened during Lap 1 off British GP when Nissany pushed Hauger off the track. As per Crash.net report, Hauger's car tyre picked up a puncture due to which he had no control over his Prema car. The car ran over the grass before hitting the sausage kerb and flying in the air and crashing onto the top of Nissany, before both cars stopped in the gravel trap.