Explained: Why Is Lewis Hamilton Under Investigation At Sao Paulo Grand Prix?

Lewis Hamilton's bid for the eighth F1 World Championship already seems to be slipping away with Max Verstappen currently holding onto the top spot. The upcoming Sao Paulo Grand Prix was a chance for Lewis Hamilton to cut the points gap on Verstappen only to find himself in more trouble after the Mercedes driver was being summoned to race stewards.

According to the F1 report, Lewis Hamilton Mercedes F1 car was referred to the stewards for a technical infringement after qualifying. Lewis Hamilton outpaced Max Verstappen in practice 1 on Friday to take the first spot for Saturday's Sprint, however, the current F1 Champion already has a five-place grid penalty for Sunday's Grand Prix having taken a new Mercedes engine this weekend.

The report states that Jo Bauer, the FIA's technical delegate, found something amiss with Lewis Hamilton Mercedes car DRS on Friday afternoon at Interlagos. He said, "The uppermost rear wing element adjustable positions were checked on car number 44 for compliance with Article 3.6.3 of the 2021 Formula One Technical Regulations. The requirement for the minimum distance was fulfilled," read Bauer's report after qualifying. But the requirement for the maximum of 85mm, when the DRS system is deployed and tested in accordance with TD/011-19, were not fulfilled."

In the latest update from the FIA spokesman the Stewards have adjourned the Lewis Hamilton investigation relating to Document 18 of the 2021 FIA Formula 1 São Paulo Grand Prix as they await further evidence that will not be available until the morning. They also confirmed the rear wing assembly of Hamilton's car will be removed and impounded overnight.

Sao Paulo Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton thoughts on the race

Lewis Hamilton was really happy with his performance in the first qualifying session and was hoping to put up a better show to keep his championship hopes alive, he said, “Today was a really good qualifying session, I’m super happy with it. We’ve got the penalty but we’ll give it everything we’ve got. It’s not easy to follow, but I guess Max is starting on a pole (Sunday) now so it’s going to be very hard to catch him but I’ll do my best to try and go through the field

Currently, seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton trails Verstappen by 19 points in the standings with four races left in the season. It’s the second time the Mercedes F1 driver has exceeded the limit of three engines for the season, and the penalty will make it even harder to close the gap to Verstappen. Hamilton took a 10-place grid penalty for a new engine in Turkey. Bottas has faced similar problems, which has raised questions about the engine's reliability.

Image: Mercedes F1/ Instagram