Exeter Chiefs To Spend More Than £1 Million For Washington Redskins-like Rebrand

Premiership Rugby leaders Exeter Chiefs might be forced to shell out up to £1 million to ditch their Native American badge, which has been slammed as "racist and offensive". Exeter Chiefs owner Tony Rowe has reportedly called for a board meeting on Wednesday, with the future of their stereotypical American Indian imagery and mascot high on the agenda. The decision to ditch the Exeter Chiefs mascot and the badge has been put under further pressure after NFL giants Washington Redskins changed their name to "Washington Football Team" on a temporary basis.

Exeter Chiefs owner to scrap badge, mascot

According to reports from Sky Sports, there are currently three petitions set up by fans of the side to change the Exeter Chiefs branding and one of them has attracted more than 3,500 signatures. Exeter Chiefs owner Tony Rowe will reportedly consider scrapping the club's mascot, 'Big Chief'. The Exeter Chiefs mascot and badge are deemed to be "racist and offensive" by a number of fans. However, rebranding is bound to come at a cost for the Premiership Rugby giants.

It is reported that the Exeter Chiefs owner might have to spend up to £1 million for rebranding. The obvious costs for the Exeter Chiefs will include a new badge and kit. More so, there will be legal fees with the new trademarking and protection of the brand, including the costs of removing all the physical signs in and around the stadium. The decision to change the Exeter Chiefs badge and mascot comes only a few days after the Washington Redskins changed their name to "Washington Football Team" on a temporary basis.

It begins here... pic.twitter.com/CHCCZ64W81 — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) July 23, 2020

Washington Redskins name change to Washinton Football Team

On Thursday, it was announced that Washington's NFL franchise will call itself the "Washington Football Team" pending the adoption of a new name. The Washington Redskins name change came after the completion of a 'thorough review' that began at the start of this month. The Washington Redskins dropped their 87-year-old badge after coming under immense pressure from the Native American community as well as NFL fans. According to reports, the rebranding of the "Washington Football Team" is expected to cost around £15 million.

Image Credits - Exeter Chiefs Instagram