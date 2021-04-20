F1 2021: George Russell Apologises To Valtteri Bottas After Imola GP Crash

British driver George Russell recently issued a public apology to F1 2021 rival Valtteri Bottas, following their collision at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix on Sunday. The incident happened when Russell was trying to pass Bottas’ Mercedes for ninth place, making an unwanted contact. Neither was hurt from the 200mph collision, but the Brit felt that Valtteri was driving dangerously, calling him a “f****** p***k”. Not just that, Russell climbed out of his car and confronted Bottas, slapping him on the helmet. In response, Bottas kept his calm as he sat in his wrecked car.

Imola GP 2021: George Russell apologises to Valtteri Bottas

In a statement George Russell shared on social media, he accepted that “yesterday wasn’t my proudest day”. The 23-year-old Mercedes junior driver claimed that he reflected on the incident thoroughly and realised that he could have handled the situation much better. “I knew it would be one of the best opportunities to score points this season and, when these points matter as much as they do to us right now, sometimes you take risks. It didn’t pay off and I have to take responsibility for that,” he added. He then apologised to Valtteri Bottas and his team for his rude behaviour on Sunday’s Imola GP 2021.

Some thoughts on yesterday: pic.twitter.com/xU07da7DCz — George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) April 19, 2021

F1 2021: Toto Wolff slams George Russell

Russell released the statement after Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff slammed him for unloading on Bottas and claiming that the Finland native deliberately caused the accident. Even though Wolff didn’t agree with Russell’s recent claims, he praised the driver for delivering a great performance when he stood in for a COVID-hit Lewis Hamilton at December’s Sakhir Grand Prix.

Toto Wolff on the Russell-Bottas collision

Despite the controversies, George Russell believes that he is ready to join Hamilton, having been Mercedes’ junior driver since 2017. However, Wolff, who will be making the decision of Russell’s future, claims that his protégé is yet to learn a lot of things, especially after the Imola incident. “Valtteri had a bad first 30 laps and shouldn’t have been there, but George should never have launched into this manoeuvre. It meant taking risks and the other car in front was a Mercedes. For a young driver, you must never lose this global perspective, so there is lots for him to learn,” he told the media.

When is the next F1 race?

Hamilton (44), who is just a point ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen (43) in the world championship standings, will defiantly have his hands full in the next race, which is set to take place in Portimao, Portugal on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

