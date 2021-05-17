F1 2021 Schedule Update: Monaco GP This Week, Turkish GP Cancelled, And More

Quick links:
Red Bull at the Monaco Grand Prix
Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, several races were cancelled last season and this year seems to be no different. Shortly after the Turkish Grand Prix was announced as a replacement for the previously cancelled Canadian Grand Prix, it too has been cancelled due to the worsening coronavirus situation in Turkey. Here is the full report of why is Turkish GP cancelled and the latest F1 2021 changes to the schedule.
On April 28, F1 had confirmed that the Turkish GP will replace this year's Canadian GP after Canadian authorities had deemed it unsafe to hold the event due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. However, F1 confirmed that the Turkish GP, which was set to take place on June 13, will not take place due to the worsening Covid-19 situation in the country. The Turkish GP was cancelled after travel restrictions were imposed on Turkey by the UK, where seven of the 10 F1 teams are based. As with the Chinese Grand Prix, F1 is open to the prospect of rescheduling the Turkish GP later in the season if circumstances permit.
Instead of the Turkish GP, a second Austria Grand Prix 2021 race is now scheduled to make it a France-Austria-Austria triple header across three weeks. This will be achieved with the French Grand Prix moving from June 27 to June 20 with its original slot on the F1 2021 schedule given to the Styrian Grand Prix in Austria. Meanwhile, the initially scheduled Austria Grand Prix 2021 remains in the same place on the calendar, July 4, to finish off the triple header. With these F1 2021 changes, the F1 2021 schedule still has 23 races, making it the most in a calendar year. The remaining F1 2021 schedule as it stands is given below.
May 23 - Monaco GP, Monte Carlo
June 6 - Azerbaijan GP, Baku
June 20 - French GP, Paul Ricard
June 27 - Styrian GP, Red Bull Ring
July 4 - Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring
July 18 - British GP, Silverstone
Aug. 1 - Hungarian GP, Budapest
Aug. 29 - Belgian GP, Spa-Francorchamps
Sept. 5 - Dutch GP, Zandvoort
Sept. 12 - Italian GP, Monza
Sept. 26 - Russian GP, Sochi
Oct. 3 - Singapore GP, Marina Bay
Oct. 10 - Japanese GP, Suzuka
Oct. 24 - U.S. GP, Austin
Oct. 31 - Mexican GP, Mexico City
Nov. 7 - Brazilian GP, Sao Paulo
Nov. 21 - Australian GP, Melbourne
Dec. 5 - Saudi Arabian GP, Jeddah
Dec. 12 - Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina