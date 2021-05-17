F1 2021 Schedule Update: Monaco GP This Week, Turkish GP Cancelled, And More

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, several races were cancelled last season and this year seems to be no different. Shortly after the Turkish Grand Prix was announced as a replacement for the previously cancelled Canadian Grand Prix, it too has been cancelled due to the worsening coronavirus situation in Turkey. Here is the full report of why is Turkish GP cancelled and the latest F1 2021 changes to the schedule.

Why is Turkish GP cancelled? What happens to F1 2021 schedule after the Turkish GP cancellation?

On April 28, F1 had confirmed that the Turkish GP will replace this year's Canadian GP after Canadian authorities had deemed it unsafe to hold the event due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. However, F1 confirmed that the Turkish GP, which was set to take place on June 13, will not take place due to the worsening Covid-19 situation in the country. The Turkish GP was cancelled after travel restrictions were imposed on Turkey by the UK, where seven of the 10 F1 teams are based. As with the Chinese Grand Prix, F1 is open to the prospect of rescheduling the Turkish GP later in the season if circumstances permit.

F1 2021 schedule changes

Instead of the Turkish GP, a second Austria Grand Prix 2021 race is now scheduled to make it a France-Austria-Austria triple header across three weeks. This will be achieved with the French Grand Prix moving from June 27 to June 20 with its original slot on the F1 2021 schedule given to the Styrian Grand Prix in Austria. Meanwhile, the initially scheduled Austria Grand Prix 2021 remains in the same place on the calendar, July 4, to finish off the triple header. With these F1 2021 changes, the F1 2021 schedule still has 23 races, making it the most in a calendar year. The remaining F1 2021 schedule as it stands is given below.

May 23 - Monaco GP, Monte Carlo

June 6 - Azerbaijan GP, Baku

June 20 - French GP, Paul Ricard

June 27 - Styrian GP, Red Bull Ring

July 4 - Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring

July 18 - British GP, Silverstone

Aug. 1 - Hungarian GP, Budapest

Aug. 29 - Belgian GP, Spa-Francorchamps

Sept. 5 - Dutch GP, Zandvoort

Sept. 12 - Italian GP, Monza

Sept. 26 - Russian GP, Sochi

Oct. 3 - Singapore GP, Marina Bay

Oct. 10 - Japanese GP, Suzuka

Oct. 24 - U.S. GP, Austin

Oct. 31 - Mexican GP, Mexico City

Nov. 7 - Brazilian GP, Sao Paulo

Nov. 21 - Australian GP, Melbourne

Dec. 5 - Saudi Arabian GP, Jeddah

Dec. 12 - Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina