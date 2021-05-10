F1 2021 Standings: Drivers Championship, Constructors Championship After Spanish GP

A gripping Spanish Grand Prix 2021 did not disappoint fans who had sky-high expectations after three captivating races in Bahrain, Imola and Portimao. At the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, fans witnessed some of the best overtaking manoeuvres between title rivals and the unceasingly intense will of the old guard to maintain their dominance at the top. Fans also got to see the close moments that can define a driver's race as teams utilised strategy to the best of their abilities to get past their rivals in the pits. Here are the Spanish GP highlights and results, and the latest F1 2021 standings after a dramatic race in Barcelona.

Spanish Grand Prix result: Lewis Hamilton beats Max Verstappen for fifth consecutive Spanish GP win

Red Bull's Max Verstappen had a fantastic start from the grid as the Dutchman overtook polesitter Lewis Hamilton with a brave pass at the first corner, forcing the Brit to take evasive action to avoid contact. On lap eight Yuki Tsunoda's race came to a premature end when his AlphaTauri suffered an engine failure. As a result, the safety car was deployed.

Verstappen held off Hamilton comfortably on the restart on lap 11 and maintained the lead until the first round of pit stops. The Dutch driver came in on lap 25 for a change of tyres with the Brit pitting a few laps later. At the midway point, Hamilton set the fastest lap to reduce Verstappen's lead to less than two and a half seconds. However, Mercedes pulled off the biggest surprise of the race when they brought in Hamilton for a second stop on lap 43.

Hamilton emerged 23 seconds behind Verstappen with 24 laps to go, but on much fresher tyres. The Brit was lapping a second and a half faster than the young Dutchman which soon increased to two seconds with Verstappen's tyres wearing off. Hamilton's teammate Valtteri Bottas was ordered to give way to a flying Hamilton, but the Finn seemed to have defied team orders.

But once past Bottas, Hamilton caught Verstappen with six laps remaining in the race and immediately swept around the outside of Verstappen at turn one to take a fantastic victory. The Red Bull driver bailed on his one-stop strategy after losing the lead and took solace in taking the extra F1 Drivers Championship point with the fastest lap. This was the fourth race in succession this season in which the two title contenders went wheel to wheel.

Meanwhile, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc finished fourth followed by Sergio Perez in the other Red Bull. McLaren's Daniel Ricciardo finished sixth with Carlos Sainz finishing seventh in the other Ferrari. McLaren's Lando Norris finished eighth followed by Alpine's Esteban Ocon and AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly to round up the top ten.

F1 2021 standings: F1 Drivers Championship after Spanish Grand Prix result

Lewis increases his lead but Max is still close on his tail 👀#SpanishGP 🇪🇸 #F1 pic.twitter.com/x28tqXMEIc — Formula 1 (@F1) May 9, 2021

F1 2021 standings: F1 Constructors Championship after Spanish Grand Prix result