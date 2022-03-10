F1 2022 Driver Lineup: Full List Of Racing Drivers Who Will Turn Out In 2022 Season

The Formula One 2022 season kicked off on Thursday with the pre-season testing at the Bahrain International Circuit. The 2022 session comes with a significant amount of rule changes, and teams will test the limits of their new-look cars during the three-day event, one week ahead of the first race weekend from March 18 to March 19. Meanwhile, a total of 16 out of the 20 drivers in the grid for the 2021 season retained their seats for the upcoming seasons, while there is one rookie driver and three drivers who have switched teams.

A look at the drivers in the grid for F1 2022 season-

Red Bull- Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez

Red Bull head into the fresh season with their star driving lineup of the reigning world champion Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez. Verstappen recently signed an eight-year deal with the team, while Perez has been proved to be a worthy addition to the squad.

Mercedes- Lewis Hamilton and George Russell

The seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton will be partnered with young Brit driver George Russel, who comes into the place of Valtteri Bottas. Hamilton will start the season in a bid to earn his 8th world title, while Russell looks to get the most out of his debut season for Mercedes.

Ferrari- Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr.

Ferrari continued with their 2021 driver line-up in the 2022 season, riding high on the late success received by the team. Sainz was impressive in his first season with Ferrari as he finished ahead of Leclerc in the driver’s standings.

McLaren- Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo

McLaren also continued with the experienced campaigner Daniel Ricciardo and youngster Lando Norris for the 2022 season. Ricciardo earned the first victory for McLaren in almost a decade during last year’s Italian GP, while Norris earned plenty of podiums.

Aston Martin- Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll

The four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel retained his seat with Aston Martin after leading the team to a podium finish during the Azerbaijan GP last year. Lance Stroll will continue to be his teammate for the 2022 season.

Alpine- Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon

Alpine had a decent 2021 season with Fernando Alonso finishing third during the Saudi Arabian GP and Esteban Ocon earning his maiden F1 victory at the Hungarian GP. The Renault-powered team continues with its driver lineup of Alonso and Ocon.

Alpha Tauri- Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda

The Red Bull works team also continued with their driver line-up of Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda for the 2022 season. Gasly was impressive in the first half of the season while Tsunoda impressed everyone in his rookie season.

Alfa Romeo- Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu

Alfa Romeo opted for the driver lineup of Valtteri Bottas and tookie Zhou Guanyu for the 2022 season. Bottas joined the Ferrari works team after getting replaced by Russell at Mercedes.

Williams- Alex Albon and Nicholas Latifi

Williams roped in Alex Albon for the 2022 season after the exit of Russell. Albon missed the 2021 season after getting dropped by Red Bull, however, he continued to be their Test driver. Nicholas Latifi earned the first points for the team in years last season, racing alongside Russell.

Haas- Mick Schumacher and Kavin Magnussen

Kevin Magnussen became the latest addition to the F1 2022 grid after Haas announced him as the replacement for Russian driver Nikita Mazepin. Magnussen will accompany Mick Schumacher for the 2022 season.

