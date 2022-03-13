F1 2022 Pre-season Test: Fastest And Slowest Drivers From All 3 Days Of Bahrain Testing

The F1 2022 season saw the pre-season testing in Bahrain begin on March 10. The 3-day event saw the teams going all out with testing their cars to the maximum, as they will be racing each other in the season opener at the Bahrain International Circuit next weekend.

The 2022 F1 season comes with a significant amount of rules and regulation changes, which brings out the possibility of drivers changing places in the grid, contrasting to what was seen in the 2021 season. Meanwhile, here’s a look at who were the fastest and slowest drivers for the teams during the three days of Bahrain pre-season testing.

Day 1

The first day of testing ended with Alpha Tauri’s Pierre Gasly topping the time charts with the fastest lap time of 1:33.902 after completing 102 laps in total. Gasly was followed by the Ferrari duo of Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc with timings of 1:34.359 and 1:34.532 respectively.

On the other hand, Haas’ test driver Pietro Fittipaldi finished the day as the slowest driver with a lap time of 1:37.422 in the afternoon/evening session. Fittipaldi was the 15th fastest driver, with Alfa Romeo rookie Zhou Guanyu finishing at P14 with a lap time of 1:37.164.

Day 2

On Day 2 of Bahrain Testing, Sainz emerged as the fastest driver with the best lap time of 1:33.532, followed by reigning world champion Max Verstappen in P2. Verstappen put up a lap time of 1:34.011 on his Red Bull car, ahead of Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll and 7-time world champion Lewis Hamilton. At the same time, Guanyu was the slowest driver of the day with the best lap time of 1:39.984.

Day 3

The final day of testing before the first race weekend of the year finished with the reigning world champion at P1 with the best timing of 1:31.720. He was followed by Leclerc and Alpine’s Fernando Alonso in the timing charts at P2 and P3 respectively. Meanwhile, Kevin Magnussen in his Haas finished the final day as the slowest driver in P18. Another surprising name in the chart was Hamilton, who finished Day 3 as the 17th fastest driver.

