F1 2022 Results: Updated Drivers, Constructors Standings As Max Verstappen Wins Italian GP

The reigning Formula One champion Max Verstappen picked up his fifth consecutive win of the F1 2022 season at the iconic Autodromo Nazionale Monza circuit and closed in on a successful title defense. For the first time since debuting in the sport in 2016, Verstappen won at the Italian Grand Prix in Monza, as the race finished behind a safety car. Pole-sitter Charles Leclerc finished at P2 after leading the race in the early stages at Ferrari’s home, where he won in 2019.

Mercedes driver George Russell picked up his seventh podium finish of the year after starting the race from P2. Meanwhile, Carlos Sainz Jr. and Lewis Hamilton finished P4 and P5 respectively, having started the race from the back of the grid due to penalties. However, the biggest talking point about the weekend was Verstappen’s win, as it gave him a 116-point lead in the championship.

Max Verstappen eyes title win at Singapore GP 2022 after win at Monza

McLaren driver Daniel Ricciardo’s DNF in the final stages of the race prompted the race to finish under the safety car. Ferrari and other teams were hopeful for a proper race finish, as fans also let their feelings known with boos. The safety car denied Leclerc, a chance to attack Red Bull and snatch the win from Verstappen.

However, the Italian GP 2022 turned out to be an exciting weekend for everyone, especially for Max, who eyes a title win at the Marina Bay circuit in Singapore. “I need a bit of luck for that as well, and I don’t think about it. I just want to go to Singapore and try to win that race as well, just have a good time. We are having a great season, so we should also really appreciate it and just enjoy the moment. We want to win more as a team, so we’ll try that,” the reigning world champion said, as reported by Formula 1.

Updated F1 2022 Constructors standings after Italian GP 2022

Red Bull also finished the race at Monza with a 139-point lead in the constructors championship ahead of the Singapore GP 2022. Red Bull currently lead the 2022 standings with 545 points to their credit, courtesy of 12 wins and 20 podiums. Ferrari picked up their 14th podium finish and find themselves at 2nd with 406 points, while Mercedes sit 2nd with 371 points.

Updated F1 2022 Drivers standings after Italian GP 2022

Meanwhile, Verstappen leads the Drivers championship standings with 335 points after winning his 11th race of the season. Leclerc follows at 2nd with 219 points, while Perez and Russell have scored 210 and 203 points respectively in the season. Carlos Sainz sits at 5th in the drivers standings with 187 points.