F1 2022 Standings: Check Drivers & Team Standings In Formula 1 After Rain-hit Monaco GP

One of the most iconic venues in the Formula One calendar, the Monaco Grand Prix weekend came to a close on Sunday, after Red Bull’s Mexican driver Sergio Perez won the main race, amidst all the drama on the track. Perez was denied a race win by his team in Spain last week after he followed team orders and let his teammate Max Verstappen pass him. However, Perez completed an incredible drive in the rain-marred Monaco GP and picked up the third victory of his Formula 1 career.

Having qualified at P3, Perez and Red Bull made the most of a strategic error by Ferrari to first change Leclerc’s wet tires to intermediate, followed by the decision of calling Carlos Sainz and Leclerc into the pits together. Despite starting on pole position, Leclerc dealt with the most points damage as he finished fourth behind the reigning world champion Max Verstappen, who started the race at P4. On the other hand, Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz held up his position and finished at P2, after challenging Perez for the lead, for a good amount of time in the race.

Courtesy of the third-place finish, Verstappen extended his lead in the 2022 Drivers’ championship standings from Leclerc by reaching to 125 points with four race wins this season. After losing points due to a DNF at Spain, Leclerc ended up losing more points and found himself in second with 116 points with two race wins. There were more reasons for Perez to celebrate as he closed up on Leclerc and Verstappen, having scored 110 points this season so far after seven races.

Updated F1 Drivers Championship 2022 standings:

George Russel continues his streak of finishing in the Top-5

Coming back to the race, Mercedes’ George Russell continued his streak of finishing inside the top 5 and finished the Monaco GP at P5. Russell was followed by Lando Norris of McLaren at the sixth position. Meanwhile, the two-time world champion Fernando Alonso became the talking point about the race, as it seemed like it was a part of his strategy to go at a slower speed than he actually can and hold off the cars behind.

Alonso managed to do so and completed a P7 finish ahead of the seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, Alfa Romeo’s Valtteri Bottas, and the four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel. Alpha Tauri’s Pierre Gasly gained five places after qualifying at P17 and finished at P11, courtesy of a brilliant drive under wet conditions. Esteban Ocon faced a 5-second time penalty for causing a collision with Esteban Ocon, while Daniel Ricciardo, Lance Stroll, and Nicholas Latifi, wrapped up the top 15 finishers.

Updated F1 Constructors Championship 2022 standings:

Guanyu Zhou finished at P16, while Yuki Tsunoda was the last driver to finish the race at P17. Williams’ Alex Albon retired his car towards the end of the race, while Kevin Magnussen was the first driver to suffer a DNF. The other Haas driver Mick Schumacher also suffered a DNF due to a heavy crash, but, thankfully came out of it safely.

(Image: AP)