F1 70th Anniversary GP Live Stream: How To Watch F1 Race, Schedule And Start Time

Silverstone will host two F1 races this season along with Red Bulls Ring, with the 70th Anniversary GP later this week. This event is followed by the British Grand Prix that was hosted last weekend. Here are the details on how to watch 70th anniversary GP, F1 70th anniversary GP live stream, schedule and driver details.

How to watch 70th anniversary GP?: F1 70th anniversary GP live stream

The F1 70th anniversary GP live broadcast will be available on the Star Sports Network, while the F1 70th anniversary GP live stream will be available on Disney+Hotstar VIP. Here are the other F1 70th anniversary GP live stream details:

Venue: Silverstone, Britain

Free Practice 3 Saturday, August 8 3:30 pm – 4:30 pm IST/ 4 am PT/ 1 pm CEST/ 12 pm BST Qualifying Saturday, August 8 7:30pm IST/ 7am PT/ 4pm CEST / 3 pm BST Race Sunday, August 9 6:40 pm IST/ 6:10 am PT / 3:10pm CEST/ 2:10 pm BST

F1 70th anniversary GP live stream: 70th anniversary GP drivers

POLE AT HOME!!!! 🙌 @LewisHamilton starts from the front for the seventh time at the #BritishGP!! 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/PIyhl7JdtE — Mercedes-AMG F1 (@MercedesAMGF1) August 1, 2020

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton won the first race in Silverstone after he overcame a last-lap puncture, beating the likes of Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc. Mercedes are again the favourites in the race, with Red Bull and Ferrari still in the mix. However, Pirelli's decision to introduce softer tyre compounds for this race might force Mercedes into a two-edged race.

70th anniversary GP drivers: Mercedes are the favourites

It is believed that Racing Point might return to contend for the podium after an unimpressive performance in the British Grand Prix. On the other hand, Lance Stroll could manage a ninth-place finish only.

In the race, Sergio Perez's replacement Nico Hulkenberg suffered a DNF. But Nico Hulkenberg is set be back on the wheel of Racing Point RP20 after it was confirmed that Sergio Perez tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Meanwhile, the practice session that was slated for Friday suggests that Mercedes could emerge as the untouchable lot for the fifth time in succession.

On the other hand, Mercedes' rivals finished more than half a second behind during the two 90-minute training sessions.

Image courtesy: Mercedes AMG F1 Twitter