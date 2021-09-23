F1 Announces Miami Grand Prix 2022 Date; Race To Take Place At Hard Rock Stadium Circuit

F1 has announced the dates for the much-awaited Miami Grand Prix that will take place in May 2022. The inaugural Miami GP will take place from May 6 to 8. This race will mark the first Grand Prix that takes place in Florida since 1959.

After announcing the dates, the organizers of the Miami GP revealed their delight to host the race for next season. The Miami GP is set to take place at the iconic Hard Rock Stadium Circuit.

Miami Grand Prix organizers are delighted to announce race

Via a statement given on Thursday, Miami Grand Prix managing partner Tom Garfinkel said, "We’ve worked hard to create a track with great racing and a venue with unparalleled fan experiences. We’re happy to be able to announce the date so that people can start planning for it." Meanwhile, F1 will announce the complete calendar for the 2022 season by next month. The F1 2022 calendar is set to have a record of 23 races.

Miami Grand Prix circuit information

The Miami Grand Prix will take place at the iconic Hard Rock Stadium Circuit. As per the information available on the official F1 website, the Miami GP circuit has a track length of 5.41 km. The Hard Rock Stadium Circuit features 19 corners, three straights, with drivers expected to reach an estimated top speed of 320 km/h. Miami will make it the eleventh venue F1 has taken place in the United States since the sport began in 1950. Previously, F1 has taken place at Indianapolis, Sebring, Riverside, Watkins Glen, Long Beach, Las Vegas, Detroit, Dallas, Phoenix, and Circuit of The Americas in Austin.

F1 next race: Russian Grand Prix full schedule

Friday, September 24

Free Practice One: 2:00 PM IST to 3:00 PM IST

Free Practice Two: 5:30 PM IST to 6:30 PM IST

Saturday, September 25

Free Practice Three: 2:30 PM IST to 3:30 PM IST

Qualifying: 5:30 PM IST to 6:30 PM IST

Sunday, September 26

Main Race: 5:30 PM IST to 7:30 PM IST

How to watch F1 live in India?

Fans wondering how to watch F1 live in India can tune into Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD. As for the live streaming of F1 races, fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar VIP app.