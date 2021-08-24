F1 Announces New 'Overtaking Award' To Celebrate 'drivers' Bravery'; All You Need To Know

F1 has announced a new overtaking award that is backed by Crypto.com, the cryptocurrency company that recently announced a partnership with the sport for F1's sprint events. F1 insists that the new prize will help celebrate the 'bravery exhibited by drivers' who make audacious passes. Additionally, new graphics will be introduced that will help fans to keep a track of all the drivers, who are on the hunt for the Crypto.com overtake award.

F1 introduces new overtaking award

F1 is introducing a new overtaking award to help increase the excitement in the sport. As one can expect, the new award is likely to be granted to a driver in the midfield, who can pull out several overtaking manoeuvres. As things stand, Aston Martin F1's Sebastian Vettel currently leads the number of overtakes in the season with 11. According to Motorsport.com, F1 is looking for newer ways in which it can involve its key sponsors. The new overtaking award will join existing awards such as the DHL Fastest Lap Award. The new prize will help Crypto.com receive a greater presence over the season instead of just the sprint race weekends.

Moreover, F1 has also found an interesting way to promote Crypto.com and their own sport by drawing a comparison between overtaking on the track and dealing in cryptocurrency. Ben Pincus, F1's director of commercial partnerships, while speaking to Motorsport.com, said, "We’re delighted to be expanding our partnership with Crypto.com as we introduce the Overtake Award, which will integrate the brand into F1 throughout the season, in addition to the title partnership of the F1 Sprint Events. The Crypto.com Overtake Award gives us the chance to celebrate drivers' instincts to make bold and strategic moves which reflect the qualities needed when dealing in cryptocurrency."

Meanwhile, Crypto.com's chief marketing officer Steve Kalifowitz added, "We are extremely proud to be introducing a first of its kind award to Formula 1. We strive to create partnerships that deliver win-win-win opportunities, and I can’t think of a more perfect opportunity than the Crypto.com Overtake Award. This award allows our values to shine through celebrating the moments where drivers exhibit the bravery required to get ahead. This season has already seen some amazing overtakes, and I can’t wait to see who this year’s champion is."