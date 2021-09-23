F1: Bottas Admits He Will Accept Team Orders To Support Hamilton's Championship Bid

Mercedes’ driver Valtteri Bottas says if the situation demand, he would happily accept team orders to support Lewis Hamilton’s Formula One Drivers Championship bid. Hamilton is currently chasing his eighth world title and sits second to Red Bull’s Max Verstappen in the Drivers Championship points table. Verstappen leads the table having won seven races and finished at the podium for a total of 10 times in the 2021 season with 226.5 points to his name. He is closely followed by the seven-time world champion Hamilton who has won four races and finished on the podium 10 times, with a total of 221.5 points. Meanwhile, Bottas is third at the table with eight podium finishes and 141 points.

Bottas was most recently seen following the team’s orders during British Grand Prix at Silverstone, where he let Hamilton pass after the latter was involved in a crash with Verstappen. Hamilton went on to win the race as he successfully passed Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc at the ending laps of the race. Speaking ahead of the Russian Grand Prix 2021 at the Sochi Autodrom, an event that Bottas won last year, Bottas admitted that he has been discussing possible scenarios with the team, about the orders and that he would happily follow them if the situation demands. As reported by Autosport, Bottas said, “We have discussed many things internally, including different scenarios. Every race is always different. There could be times that we need to play as a team, and I need to take one for the team. At this situation, how the situation is, yes, I would do it because we’re here as a team and really need to make sure that we win both titles, not only the constructors’, but also drivers. At the moment, Lewis has the greater chance for that, so that’s the situation now at the moment”.

Valtteri Bottas has won nine F1 races with Mercedes

Earlier in the month, it was announced by Alfa Romeo Racing that the Finn will exit Mercedes and join Alfa Romeo Racing for the 2022 season. Bottas will be replaced by Mercedes’ young talent George Russell who is with Williams Racing currently. As mentioned on the official website of Formula One, Bottas after being announced as an Alfa Romeo driver for the 2022 season, said that it is a new chapter in his racing career. He added that he is excited to join Alfa Romeo in 2022 and looks ahead to the new challenge with the iconic manufacturer. He has won a total of nine races in his career and will look for a win on September 26, when he comes out to race for Mercedes at the Sochi Autodrom in Russia.

Image: Twitter/@MercedesAMGF1