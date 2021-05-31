F1 Stars Leclerc, Checo Perez Lead Tribute To Jason Dupasquier Who Died After Crash

Formula One stars have expressed their shock at the death of promising Moto3 rider Jason Dupasquier. The news of the 19-year-old's death on Sunday has rocked the motorsport world and many have paid tribute to the MotoGP star. Here's a look at how did Jason Dupasquier die, and how the F1 fraternity reacted to the news.

Jason Dupasquier death: Charles Leclerc, Sergio Perez pay tribute to MotoGP prodigy

The F1 fraternity has come forward to pay respects to 19-year-old Jason Dupasquier, who breathed his last on Sunday. Following the news of the Jason Dupasquier death, F1 tweeted: "No words can ever describe the pain of such a loss. Our thoughts are with Jason's family, friends and the entire MotoGP community." Many F1 teams and drivers also took to social media to express their condolences. Ferrari star Charles Leclerc, who secured pole position at last weekend's Monaco Grand Prix, wrote on social: "Rest in peace, Jason." Fellow racers Sergio Perez and Antonio Giovanzzi were also amongst the many to expresses their shock and paid tributes to the departed racer.

No words can ever describe the pain of such a loss



Our thoughts are with Jason’s family, friends and the entire MotoGP community https://t.co/sBQqmSjGUM — Formula 1 (@F1) May 30, 2021

😞

Rest In Peace Jason. 🙏❤️ https://t.co/pqkVnaKcgY — Charles Leclerc (@Charles_Leclerc) May 30, 2021

Very sad news! All my prayers with Jason and his family. Rip champ... https://t.co/IoIVky8psw — Sergio Pérez (@SChecoPerez) May 30, 2021

The MotoGP grid staged a one-minute silence ahead of Sunday's 23-lap race, which was won by world championship leader Fabio Quartararo. Following his victory, the French rider stopped at the scene of Dupasquier's accident before pointing to the sky. He then waved a Swiss flag on the podium in Dupasquier's honour. Dupasquier's team, Prustel GP, did not take part in Sunday's race, while his fellow Swiss rider Tom Luthi pulled out of the Moto2 contest. The 19-year-old was in his second season in MotoGP's lightweight class and was in the top 10 in the overall standings heading into the weekend.

How did Jason Dupasquier die?

Dupasquier was involved in an accident with Ayumu Sasaki and Jeremy Alcoba toward the end of Saturday's session, which was immediately red-flagged. The 19-year-old appeared to fall and was then hit by his own motorbike and that of Sasaki and was treated on the track for approximately 30 minutes before a helicopter landed and airlifted him to a hospital in Florence. Unfortunately, the Prustel GP star succumbed to his injuries. Reports claim that Dupasquier was treated on the track for approximately 30 minutes before a helicopter airlifted him to a hospital in Florence. The Careggi hospital in Florence treating Dupasquier then confirmed that the teenager had suffered brain injuries "incompatible with life" following his multi-bike accident on Saturday.

