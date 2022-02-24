F1 Could Be At Risk Of Losing A Race From 2022 Calendar As Russia Declares War On Ukraine

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin started a full-scale military operation against Ukraine. Russian warplanes have entered the Ukrainian skies, with explosions heard in numerous major cities throughout the eastern European country since early morning.

The first explosion was reportedly heard in Kharkiv, where Republic TV crew was stationed. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has imposed martial law in the entire country and has asked citizens to remain inside their homes.

Is the Russian Grand Prix at risk of being cancelled?

In the midst of the continuing military activity in Ukraine, speculations have surfaced that the Russian Grand Prix in 2022 may be cancelled. According to reports, the Russian Grand Prix may be removed from the race calendar owing to the deteriorating situation in eastern Europe. Several nations, notably the United States and the United Kingdom, have already put sanctions on Russia, and holding a race in the midst of war might give F1 a terrible name.

Earlier, Formula One fans turned to social media to demand the exclusion of the Russian Grand Prix from the race calendar. Fans have called for a boycott of the Russian Grand Prix, which is scheduled to be held in Sochi this year. However, no official announcement regarding the cancellation of the Russian Grand Prix has been made as of yet.

The 2022 Formula One season is all set to begin in Bahrain next month followed by the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Australian GP, Miami GP, Monaco GP, British GP. The Russian Grand Prix is slated to be held in September.

Russia is also supposed to host the 2022 UEFA Champions League final in the country. The marquee UEFA event is set to be held in Russia's Saint Petersburg. After announcing sanctions on Moscow, Boris Johnson suggested in the UK Parliament that Russia should be stripped of hosting the Champions League final this year.

According to the Republic TV crew in Ukraine, terror has gripped the Ukrainian people, who are desperately seeking to flee the conflict zone since early morning. Thousands of cars have piled up on roadways, and traffic in major Ukrainian cities has come to a halt. Russia has already started attacking important military installations in Ukraine with ballistic missiles. The Ukrainian government has said that hundreds of people have been injured in the attacks carried out by Russia since morning.

Image: formula1/AP

