F1: Fernando Alonso Provides Insight Into His Equation With Lewis Hamilton At McLaren

F1 legend Fernando Alonso, who turned 40 years old a few weeks ago, recently reflected on tense rivalry with Lewis Hamilton at McLaren. While speaking to Sky Sports F1, the legendary driver suggested that McLaren were the reason for the failure of his and Hamilton's partnership back in 2007, citing that the pair 'had no issues' with each other. The current Alpine driver also spoke about his future ambitions in motorsport.

Fernando Alonso gives insight into teaming with Lewis Hamilton

Fernando Alonso, who was Lewis Hamilton's first F1 teammate in 2007, had a strained relationship with the Brit as the two fought a knife-edge battle for the championship, with both ultimately missing out by a point each. Alonso left the team after that single season, with Hamilton going on to win his maiden F1 championship the following season. While reflecting on his memorable moments from 2007, the Spanish driver said that he and Hamilton required more guidance from McLaren as both were young as well as hungry.

Speaking to Sky Sports F1's Rachel Brooks, Alonso said, "Lewis came into Formula 1 like a tsunami. With all his talent, all his abilities and results immediately. That was intense and that was also challenging for everybody. Looking back, and I think Lewis will feel the same, we had no issues between us, no problems, we had a very tough competition, but fair. Honestly, I think, and probably he agrees, the team didn't handle the situation. I don't want to blame Ron (Dennis), I don't want to blame any particular name, but as a team and management we were too young, we were too ambitious, and nobody guided us in a way."

Fernando Alonso reveals future ambitions in motorsport

Fernando Alonso insists he is still hungry to achieve more glory in motorsport to cement his legacy as one of the best drivers in the world. "I have the ambition now to keep conquering different targets. The Indy500 is still a very appealing one, Dakar Rally, different categories and try to be one of the most complete drivers in the world, in motorsport," explained Alonso.

Image: Formula1.com