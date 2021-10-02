F1: FIA Race Director Masi Admits, FIA ‘not Concerned’ About Mazepin’s ‘bad Boy’ Image

FIA race director Michael Masi has insisted that Haas F1 team driver Nikita Mazepin should not be labelled as a ‘bad boy’ as there are other drivers as well in the current Formula One season, who have penalty points. In the recently concluded Russian Grand Prix at the Sochi Autodrom, Mazepin was shown the black and white flag for impeding Alpha Tauri’s Yuki Tsunoda. He has also been penalized in the Italian Grand Prix, in the Portuguese Grand Prix, the Spanish Grand Prix, and the Austrian Grand Prix as well.

As reported by GP Fans, when asked about Mazepin’s bad-boy reputation, which has led him to see the stewards on quite a few occasions, Michael Masi said, “He’s probably had a few stewards visits but nothing. I think if you went through it and had a look at it all, there are probably other drivers that are up there or more, so I wouldn’t suggest there is anything untoward or of concern. Obviously, we look at it, investigate each incident on its own merits. If it is worth investigating then the stewards have a look at it based on the evidence that is before them, then deem if a penalty is or isn’t necessary. Masi has made clear, however, the incident with Tsunoda is one the FIA seriously frown upon. Going through turn 12, it was just the move that he came across so late on Yuki who was overtaking with DRS. It is one of the things we have said a few times that we will issue black and whites for. That it is unsportsmanlike and not something we will tolerate.”

Sergio Perez has been penalized the most points after 15 races in F1 2021 season

Masi also spoke about Mazepin’s aggressive driving style by saying that Formula One has 20 different driving styles during the races. He further added that FIA investigates incidents on what has occurred. Masi’s words are supported by the fact that Red Bull Racing driver Sergio Perez has seven penalty points from four races, while Aston Martin’s Sebastian Vettel has six points from three incidents. William’s driver Nicholas Latifi has been penalized six points for two incidents, whereas Nikita Mazepin also has six penalty points.

(Image: @haasf1team/F1/Instagram)