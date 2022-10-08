F1: Gasly Signs Multi-year Deal For Alpine, De Vries To Drive For Alpha Tauri In 2023

The F1 fans would be much ecstatic to know about the two changes made in the 2023 drivers lineup on Saturday, ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix 2022. The Alpine F1 team finally confirmed that current Alpha Tauri driver Pierre Gasly will drive for the team from next season onwards. This will make the Alpine F1 team’s driver lineup for the 2023 season an all-French one.

After months of speculation, Alpine finally spilled the beans on Friday and announced the multi-year deal with Gasly. The vacant seat for next year, left behind by veteran driver Fernando Alonso became a much-talked-about point in the grid as Australian rookie Oscar Piastri turned it down for a move to McLaren. While former Renault/Alpine driver Daniel Ricciardo was also linked with the seat, the drive has now finally gone to Pierre.

A new chapter will start in 2023 with @AlpineF1Team



I am extremely excited to join the team on a multi-year deal and work our way to the top together. pic.twitter.com/BtkTDOJ0hA — PIERRE GASLY 🇫🇷 (@PierreGASLY) October 8, 2022

'Driving for a team that has French roots is something very special': Pierre Gasly

Revealing his thoughts on the massive announcement, Gasly said this marks the beginning of a new chapter in his F1 career. “I am delighted to join the Alpine family and begin this new chapter in my Formula 1 career. Driving for a team that has French roots is something very special. I know the strengths of Alpine having raced against them over the past couple of years and, clearly, their progress and ambition is very impressive,” the 26-year-old said.

Gasly started off as a Red Bull junior driver and made the transition into F1 by joining Alpha Tauri in 2017, which was then known as Scuderia Toro Rosso. He also drove a few races for Red Bull from 2018 to 2019, before getting sent back to the works team. However, it seems he will now bid adieu to the Red Bull family, after being together for nine years and join fellow countryman Esteban Ocon at Alpine.

We were just two little kids from Normandy with an impossible dream. Welcome to the Alpine family Pierrot, let’s make our team and our country proud 🇫🇷



On était juste deux gosses en Normandie avec un rêve qui semblait impossible.🇫🇷 Bienvenue dans l’équipe Pierrot. @AlpineF1Team pic.twitter.com/3hGFDDNjKY — Esteban Ocon (@OconEsteban) October 8, 2022

“I wish to thank Red Bull as this marks the end of our 9-year journey together. It is thanks to their trust and support that I became a Formula 1 driver, and what we’ve achieved with Scuderia AlphaTauri over the last years has been very special. Looking ahead, I want to give the maximum and utilise all my experience to fight for podiums and ultimately contribute to Alpine’s fight for championships in the future,” the Frenchman added as per an official release by Alpine F1 team.

Scuderia Alpha Tauri announce Nick de Vries for the 2023 season

Meanwhile, following Alpine’s announcement, Alpha Tauri also revealed their driver lineup for the next season. 27-year-old Formula 2 and Formula E champion Nick de Vries, who earlier made his F1 debut in the 16th round of the 2022 season has been roped in by Scuderia AlphaTauri for the 2023 F1 season.

welcome to the team, @nyckdevries! 🇳🇱 ✌️ the Dutchman will replace the outbound @pierregasly for 2023!



full story 👉 https://t.co/9ZN4YEvE2j pic.twitter.com/8CatkkUWja — Scuderia AlphaTauri (@AlphaTauriF1) October 8, 2022

As per a release by Alpha Tauri, de Vries said, "I am very excited to join Scuderia AlphaTauri for the 2023 season. I would like to thank Red Bull and Scuderia AlphaTauri for giving me the chance to drive in F1. After F2, I have been on different roads in motorsport but Formula 1 has always been a dream, so I am happy to be able to fulfill that dream and have the chance to drive a Formula 1 car for the 2022 season”.

De Vries had a brilliant drive at the Italian GP 2022 for Williams, as he finished ninth and earned two valuable points in his F1 debut. “I think that these experiences have had a positive impact on the 2023 season, and I hope that they will help me in the future,” the Mercedes Jr. driver added. De Vries will partner Japanese driver Yuki Tsunoda in the Alpha Tauri lineup for next year.