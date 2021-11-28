F1: Kimi Raikkonen Given Fantastic Farewell By Team As He Heads Into Final 2 Races; WATCH

Alfa Romeo Racing gave 2007 F1 Drivers' Champion Kimi Raikkonen an excellent sending off at a farewell party thrown at their Hinwil base.

The Iceman will hang up his boots at the end of the F1 2021 season after spending 18 and a half years in the sport. He has just two races remaining in his career, beginning with the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2021 next week.

Kimi Raikkonen gets send-off by Alfa Romeo Racing

Before Kimi Raikkonen hangs up his boots from F1 entirely, Alfa Romeo Racing hosted him and his family to celebrate Finn's glittering career in the sport. The 42-year old began his career with Sauber in 2001 and will end his time in F1 with the same team. In the video seen below, fans can see how the team formed a guard of honour before Kimi Raikkonen stepped up on the stage.

You’ll always be missed ❤️ pic.twitter.com/pTCiBOmkqq — Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN (@alfaromeoracing) November 26, 2021

Following the heartwarming farewell, both Raikkonen and his wife took to their official social media accounts to thank Alfa Romeo Racing as seen below. The Iceman was given a special shirt by the team to honour him for the legacy he is leaving behind in the sport. The Finn will always be remembered for famously winning the 2007 F1 Drivers' Championship by one point from seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton and two-time champion Fernando Alonso.

Kimi Raikkonen's plans after F1

In a press conference earlier this year, Kimi Raikkonen had shed light on his plans once he hangs up his boots from F1. While speaking to reporters at the Dutch Grand Prix 2021, the Iceman had said, "No plans. I don't want to have some schedule put on, because obviously the last 18, 19 years in F1, since I started, I did rally in those two years [away from F1 in 2010 and 2011] there was always a schedule, always what is coming next and what is this date and that date. So I don't want that."