F1: Lando Norris Feels Hungary DNF Stained Near 'perfect' First Half Of 2021 Season

McLaren’s Lando Norris found himself out of contention from the Hungarian Grand Prix as soon as it began after he was hit at the back of his car by Mercedes’ Valtteri Bottas, resulting in a significant loss of bodywork of his car and an eventual DNF for Norris. However, while talking to Formula One, Norris vowed to bounce back from the incident to get his “almost perfect” 2021 season back on track. The 2021 season of Formula One resumes on August 29 with the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa after the formula one went into a summer break following the conclusion of the Hungarian Grand Prix on August 2.

Lando Norris currently in third place in 2021 Drivers Championship

Speaking at the Spa-Francorchamps to Formula1.com, Norris said, “After almost a perfect first half to the season, it ended the way it did, but I moved on. It wasn’t anything I could have done, anything I could have changed. I did my job well, good qualifying, a good start to the race, it just didn’t end the way we wanted it to. We’ll try again this weekend.” After the crash triggered by Bottas, engulfed as many as seven cars of the grid, Alpine driver Esteban Ocon was able to claim his maiden race win and Aston Martin’s Sebastian Vettel finished second. However, Vettel was later disqualified after the race, with less than 1 liter of fuel was found in his car.

Despite suffering a DNF at the Hungaroring, Mc Laren’s Lando Norris sits at third place in the 2021 Drivers’ Championship. Praying for some rain at the Spa to look for an opportunity to extend his points tally, Norris said “We had a very good first half to the season – we’re very capable of scoring good points every now and again, capitalizing on mistakes from the Red Bull and Mercedes cars ahead of us,” said Norris, whose McLaren team are tied on points with Ferrari in the constructors’ standings. “But there are a lot of very quick cars behind, the Ferrari being one of them, and AlphaTauri, Alpine were fast here last season. We’ll wait and see [this weekend]. The weather could play a big part. I’m hoping for a bit of rain, it makes it exciting. Just trying to get back into the rhythm of scoring good points will be key".

Lando Norris made his debut for McLaren in Formula One in 2019. Following his debut, he scored his first points by finishing at the sixth position in his second race. He has quickly risen as an exciting talent at the grid and is currently ahead of his teammate and 2014 Belgian Grand Prix winner, Daniel Ricciardo. In the 2021 Belgian Grand Prix, Lando Norris will start his 50th race in F1, whereas, teammate Ricciardo will start in his 200th F1 race.

(Image Source: AP)