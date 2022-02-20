F1: Lewis Hamilton Calls For More Support For Latifi After Canadian Received Death Threats

Racing legend Lewis Hamilton believes social media platforms are not contributing enough to curb the abuse drivers and others receive on their personal pages.

Following a controversial Abu Dhabi GP last season that helped Max Verstappen win the F1 championship over Hamilton, Nicholas Latifi received several death threats because it was his accident that brought about a safety car and resulted in events thereafter.

Lewis Hamilton calls upon social media platforms to take action

According to AP, Lewis Hamilton said after the unveiling of Mercedes F1's car, "Ultimately, I don't think there's been a huge change or shift, or enough work that's been done by these social platforms. We still have to apply pressure for them to make changes. Mental health is a real thing and through these social platforms, people are experiencing abuse."

The 37-year old added, "No one deserves that and that should never be tolerated. (Social networks) are able to change these things and make changes, but they don't seem to do it quick enough. So, I think we just need to continue to apply pressure. I was in touch with Nicholas. He has my full support and I know how difficult it can be in those situations. It's important for him to know he has support from people around him."

Nicholas Latifi was so affected by the death threats that he had to hire bodyguards while he was on a sightseeing trip to London with his girlfriend. Moreover, since the Williams F1 driver had anticipated that he might receive abuse online, he had also uninstalled Instagram and Twitter from his phone.

Nicholas Latifi had asked for security after social media threats

As per AP, Nicholas Latifi said on Tuesday, "I was back in London after the race and I had security with me when I went to Winter Wonderland with my girlfriend. You have to take the threats seriously because you don't know what might happen and it is just an unfortunate reality of the world we live in." With more and more athletes facing abuse on social media, these platforms are likely to be more pressurized to take action against users who do not abide by the protocols.

Image: Instagram@WilliamsRacing, AP