Three-time F1 champion Nelson Piquet has recently been in the news for the wrong reasons after he seemingly used racist language to refer to seven-time Drivers' Champion Lewis Hamilton. The Brit has taken to his official social media and commented on the incident, stating that it is time to take action and that these 'archaic' mindsets need to change. The slur used by Piquet was also condemned by F1 themselves.

Lewis Hamilton comments on racist slur used by Nelson Piquet

While Lewis Hamilton did not name Nelson Piquet in his social media post, his recent activity on his Twitter account makes it clear that he was condemning the language of the former F1 champion. Prior to stating that he has been targeted in this manner for his whole life, he had replied to a fan's post, who stated, "What if Lewis Hamilton just tweeted ‘Who the **** is Nelson Piquet?’ then closed Twitter." Hamilton just said 'Imagine' to the post.

It’s more than language. These archaic mindsets need to change and have no place in our sport. I’ve been surrounded by these attitudes and targeted my whole life. There has been plenty of time to learn. Time has come for action. — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) June 28, 2022

It did not take long for Hamilton's post to go viral, as, in less than two hours, it has received over 21.7k retweets and over 143.2k likes. Some of the replies to his post can be seen below:

We, Brazilians, are very sorry! Piquet definitely doesn’t represent our feelings. You’re very special to all of us. — Beto Lima (@rsouzalima) June 28, 2022

The black community is si proud of you Lewis, as a young black man you are my biggest inspiration. Thank you for everything goat 💜 — SIR LEWIS GOATMILTON🐐🇬🇧 (@F1Tweet1) June 28, 2022

and we're with you on this! remember! we will be here for you and everyone who needs it.

thank you for everything you represent ❤️ — Rafa 🦥🏁 (@rafiss44) June 28, 2022

F1 condemns racism after Nelson Piquet's slur

After Nelson Piquet used racist language, F1 released a statement on Tuesday that read, "Discriminatory or racist language is unacceptable in any form and has no part in society. Lewis is an incredible ambassador for our sport and deserves respect. His tireless efforts to increase diversity and inclusion are a lesson to many and something we are committed to at F1."

The 69-year-old Brazilian was discussing a crash between Hamilton and reigning champion Max Verstappen during last year's British Grand Prix when he referenced the colour of the Brit's skin with a 'discriminatory' term during a podcast in November. The use of the racist slur was also condemned by both the FIA and the Mercedes F1 team.

The FIA said that they "strongly condemn any racist or discriminatory language and behaviour, which have no place in sport or wider society. We express our solidarity with Lewis Hamilton and fully support his commitment to equality, diversity and inclusion in motorsport." The Brit, who is the only Black driver in F1, has tirelessly campaigned to fight against racism and has put his best foot forward to try and increase the diversity in the sport.