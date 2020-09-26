F1 Live Stream: How To Watch Russian GP Live, Start Time And Complete Schedule

All eyes will be on of reigning Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton as F1 return from its week's worth of break to resume the business end of the season. After claiming a podium finish at Tuscan GP, Hamilton is just one win away from matching F1 legend Michael Schumacher’s record of most career wins (91). Romping towards his record-equalling seventh F1 championship, the British racer will most likely surpass Schumacher’s record before the 2020 season comes to an end.

The F1 contingent travels to Sochi to take on the 5.8km Sochi Autodrom in the 2020 Russian Grand Prix. The Russian GP is all set to be the biggest F1 event since the COVID-19 pandemic, with the hosts to allow up to 30,000 fans for the main event. Here's all you need to know about the action-packed F1 weekend of Russian Grand Prix:

🏆 @LewisHamilton could equal Michael Schumacher's record of 91 race wins at Sochi



Listen to the drivers' admiration for the six-time world champion 🙌#RussianGP 🇷🇺 #F1 pic.twitter.com/KTtzrnRtPu — Formula 1 (@F1) September 24, 2020

2020 Russian GP schedule

The three-day Russian Grand Prix event commenced on Friday, September 25 with the first practice race (Practice 1). Hamilton's Mercedes teammate Valterri Bottas, Renault's Daniel Ricciardo and Red Bull Racing Honda's Max Verstappen claimed the top three finish. The second practice session of the day was once again won by Valterri Bottas, with Lewis Hamilton closely following at second place. Saturday, September 26 will feature Practice 3 before the racers prepare for the Qualifying race, scheduled for the same day. The main event is scheduled for Sunday.

CLASSIFICATION: END OF FP3 ⏱️



Hamilton on top in final practice session



P3 for Sainz and P4 for Ocon as McLaren and Renault impress again #RussianGP 🇷🇺 #F1 pic.twitter.com/vH0zZgERyk — Formula 1 (@F1) September 26, 2020

Practice 1 - Friday, September 25, 4:00 AM ET (9:00 AM BST / 1:30 PM IST)

Practice 2 - Friday, September 25, 8:00 AM ET (1:00 PM BST / 5:30 PM IST)

Practice 3 - Saturday, September 26, 5:00 AM ET (10:00 AM BST / 2:30 PM IST)

Qualifying - Saturday, September 26, 8:00 AM ET (1:00 PM BST / 5:30 PM IST)

2020 Russian Grand Prix - Sunday, September 27, 7:10 AM ET (12:10 PM BST / 4:40 PM IST)

2020 Russian GP live stream details

In India, Star Sports Network hold the right to broadcast the 2020 Russian GP. One can tune in on Star Sports Select to catch the qualifying races and the main event live. Alternatively, the F1 live stream will also be available on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. Viewers in the UK can tune watch the live action on Sky Sports while the folks in the US can watch the F1 live stream on ESPN as well as on Hulu+Live TV.

(Image Credits: F1 Twitter)