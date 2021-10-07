F1: Max Verstappen Opens Up On Title Pressure; Says Life Isn't Going To Change If He Loses

Quick links:
Image: AP
Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen played down the pressure of the title battle with Lewis Hamilton that enters its final phase, beginning with the Turkish Grand Prix this weekend. As things stand in the Drivers' Championship, Verstappen (244.5) is two points behind Hamilton (246.5), with seven races yet to take place.
This is the first season when the Dutchman, who made his F1 debut in 2015, poses a challenge for the championship. Despite the possibility of winning a maiden title, Verstappen insists that losing it will not have any impact on his life.
While speaking at the Thursday press conference ahead of the Turkish Grand Prix, Max Verstappen said, "I always do my best, and I know the team is always doing the best they can. If that's going to be enough, at the end of the year first, then that's an amazing achievement, and that's what we work for, right? But I think even if we finish second, we will have had a great season, and at the end of the day, it's not going to change my life. I enjoy what I'm doing, and I think that is also very important. For me, there is not much to worry about, really."
Hands up if you can't wait to see the @redbullracing RB16B on track this weekend 🙋♂️🙋♀️#TurkishGP 🇹🇷 #F1 @Max33Verstappen pic.twitter.com/GywhYoDfFK— Formula 1 (@F1) October 7, 2021
The Dutchman added that while it was important for him and Red Bull Racing to give their best, he pointed out that there was no reason to take 'stress' as they cannot do anything more than that. "You shouldn't really stress. I know that my team does the best they can, and they expect that from me, and I always try to get the best out of that. So we are fully committed of course to try and make this success together, but you cannot force things. You just have to work well and work hard together, and then we will find out at the end of the season where that will put us. Is it first, or is it second? We don't know."
Spotlight on our new livery in the @Formula1Game 🎮 Coming next week 😍 pic.twitter.com/Ai76v5R3bh— Red Bull Racing Honda (@redbullracing) October 7, 2021
Friday, October 8
Free Practice 1: 2:00 PM IST to 3:00 PM IST
Free Practice 2: 5:30 PM IST to 6:30 PM IST
Saturday, October 9
Free Practice 3: 2:30 PM IST to 3:30 PM IST
Qualifying: 5:30 PM IST to 6:30 PM IST
Sunday, October 10
Main Race: 5:30 PM IST to 7:30 PM IST